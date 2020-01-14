advertisement

New York rapper 50 cents stays busy on his television takeover routine. The hip hop veteran announced Wu-Tang clan method man takes its actors into a long-awaited “Power” spin-off series.

Key facts: On Tuesday, 50 people joined social media to spread the word to fans.

Key details: According to reports, Meth will play the role of a lawyer in “Power Book II”.

Wire alum Method Man will play the ambitious and savvy lawyer Davis Maclean in the series created by Courtney Kemp. Designed as part of the large global contract signed Kemp with Lionsgate in late 2018, the character is attracted to the underground world of New York led by the character of Blige, Oscar-nominated, but can find himself trapped by certain secrets of his past. (Deadline)

Wait, there is more: In 2019, 50 Cent revealed that the spinoff series would take place 48 hours after the end of the “Power” scenario.

Before you leave: In July 2019, 50 and other key members of the “Power” cast weighed on the actress / singer Mary J. Blige join the derivative series.

