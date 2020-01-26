advertisement

New York rapper 50 cents go in-in on “Empire” right now. The veteran of hip-hop has publicly announced that a new show he will produce will replace the Fox series and directly targeted the actress “Empire” Taraji P. Henson.

Key facts: This weekend, 50 people visited his social media pages to get started on Henson and “Empire” ending after his current season.

. @tarajiphenson I didn’t destroy your show, it got destroyed. I hope you accept my sincere apologies, forever your Fofty fan and friend. ps I look forward to working with you or watching you watch me work. #starzgettheapp #abcforlife February 11 pic.twitter.com/XUNtCwJQSA

– 50cent (@ 50cent) January 25, 2020

Key details: 50 also revealed that his new series will feature rap star T.I.

it is the fault of @Tip, it is already connected to the show FOX replaces them. TIP grimy man #starzgettheapp #abcforlife February 11 pic.twitter.com/kiMsD8fUrx

– 50cent (@ 50cent) January 25, 2020

See this post on Instagram

This is the book we created New Hit Tv soon on FOX to replace Empire. TIP is already connected, don’t play with me, I’m here. #starzgettheapp # abcforlife11 Feb

A message shared by 50 Cent (@ 50cent) on January 25, 2020 at 10:41 am PST

Wait, there is more: A few months ago, 50 people publicly called “Empire” and questioned its popularity.

See this post on Instagram

50 Cent casts shade for Empire #empire # 50cent #sohh #rapnews #musicnews #power.

A post shared by SOHH (@sohhdotcom) on September 22, 2019 at 7:35 am PDT

Before you leave: The executive producer of “Power” is currently preparing for his series “For Life” which will be released next month on ABC.

No, I’m tall on the streets. LOL #abcforlife 11 Feb Tue 10pm # pic.twitter.com/FS5IjXrPnt

– 50cent (@ 50cent) January 25, 2020

