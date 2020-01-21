advertisement

5 tips for winter EV driving

As vehicles use more power and have less electric range, here are some helpful winter driving tips

Cold Canadian winters present some challenges for EV drivers as vehicles use more power and have less electric range. Here are some helpful tips to overcome the challenging winter weather.

Charging times will increase …

Drivers may notice that it takes longer to charge your battery. Keep the battery warm by charging it into a closed garage for more efficient results. Batteries work best under temperatures ranging from 15 to 26 degrees Celsius. Charging inside can keep the vehicle warmer overall and prevent ice buildup.

Prerequisite your battery

By warming up your car before the trip, you can save your car energy and leave with a hot, fully charged battery. Make sure your car is powered on as you prerequisite to get power from the grid and not the car.

Check the pressure of your tire

As the temperature drops so does the pressure on your tires and this creates more friction and less efficiency on the road. Be sure to check the pressure frequently to ensure the best range for your vehicle.

Use the Eco mode

Eco EV mode reduces power supply for the car engine or cabin heaters which then extends the range of your car. Your car will have a slower acceleration, but it’s worth it for an effective winter driving experience.

Limit the use of the cabin heater

Onboard heating systems draw an abundant amount of energy. Maximize your range by limiting the use of your cabin heater. Dress warmly for those cold winter drives!

