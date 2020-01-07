advertisement

Recently there was a great example of a story about Michael Bloomberg’s presidential campaign that spread like wildfire among journalists on Twitter. A dummy video and a dummy campaign logo have appeared online. Neither should be taken seriously, but many journalists immediately shared them because they thought all of their friends would find them funny. It wasn’t long before the wrong stories were seen by thousands.

The best advice you should follow is to pause before retweeting or sharing, especially if you have an emotional reaction and immediately think, “Oh, I have to share that.” If you want to delve into best practices , First Draft News, a nonprofit that helps journalists and others navigate the increasingly complex digital realm, offers a one-hour training course that will help you become a debug professional. Below is a quick guide to help you determine whether you’re looking for misinformation or disinformation.

Keep in mind that the creators of disinformation intentionally create content that should trigger an emotional response. So if you find these reactions occurring, please stop and think about the following questions.

Is it the original account, article or content?

Who shared or created it?

When was that created?

Which account does this share? When was the account created? Do they share things from all over the world during the day and night? Could this be a bot?

Reasons for sharing If you use these questions and do some simple digging before sharing, you can also help prevent disinformation fires from occurring on social media.

Check the content of the account, Does it look too good to be true? If so, it is usually not real. Try a reverse image search. With a tool like RevEye, you can search for previous instances of images that are displayed online. With a lot of disinformation, old images are taken out of context to advance a narrative. With the reverse image search, you can determine whether the image is from another story. If you know where the picture or video is, use Street View's map services (Google, Bing, and others offer the service) to see if your ad matches what appears on the map. You can also browse the profile picture in reverse order to see if it or similar photos are used for other accounts. This is a common practice for creating so-called "sock puppet accounts". These are fake people created online that allow you to act as trolls while protecting your identity. There are many more sophisticated fact-checking tools available online for free. Bellingcat, a nonprofit that conducts online visual surveys, outlines many of them. However, the truth is that the vast majority of disinformation can be discarded without using this technology. In many cases, you can verify or expose the story by just asking the question "Is this real?" And taking a few minutes to investigate. The problem is that in an age of social media, many of us instinctively click this share button before we even think about asking this question. We have seen disinformation used in the 2016 elections and more recently in the UK elections. It is therefore likely that it will be used more widely in 2020. The social media platforms have taken steps to curb the flow of disinformation. Ultimately, the only way to stop the spread is to stop consumers from passing it on. So maybe before you hit that share button next time just stop and think, is that real?

