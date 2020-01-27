advertisement

UNITED STATES (ABC News) – The Trump administration is urged to declare a formal health emergency as a fifth case of the fatal coronavirus has been confirmed in the United States and the death toll in China has risen to 80, and officials have been warned that officials have been warned the spread of the unprecedented disease seems to be increasing.

Senator Chuck Schumer, D-NY, asks Health Minister Alex Azar to declare a health emergency to raise funds for disease control and prevention centers to fight the virus before an American pandemic occurs.

“If we have learned about the risks that the new viruses pose to public health, this will save us nine time. The more we can do to be proactive, the better off the public will be,” said Schumer during a press conference on Sunday.

“The CDC has done an excellent job of protecting public health and being active around the clock. However, if we want to make sure that they maintain this pace and remain ready, if the outbreak worsens, you need immediate access to key federal funds that you currently don’t have access to, ”said Schumer. “For this reason, I ask HHS today to follow the CDC’s proactive approach: to declare an official health emergency for the corona virus.”

Schumer’s request came when the latest cases of the virus in the US were announced over the weekend. One patient in Arizona and two in Southern California tested positive for the virus, which has raised the alarm worldwide.

Health officials in Orange County, California and Los Angeles County announced that they each treat one patient with the virus. The patient in Arizona is a student at Arizona State University, but does not live in student dorms. This is according to information from the Arizona Department of Health and the Department of Health of Maricopa County.

The patients from Orange County, Los Angeles County, and Arizona, who were not identified, had recently returned to the United States after traveling to Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the disease, the authorities said. All three patients were isolated in hospitals not mentioned, officials said.

Local authorities are working with the CDC and the California Department of Health to reach people who have come into close contact with patients.

“There is no evidence that person-to-person transmission has taken place in Orange County. The current risk of local transmission is still low, ”said a statement from Orange County officials.

The California cases follow a case near Seattle in which a man in his 30s was hospitalized after he was diagnosed with the coronavirus. Tests also confirmed that a woman in her 60s in Chicago had contracted the disease, officials said. Both patients had recently traveled to China.

Texas health officials are investigating a suspected coronavirus case in a Texas A&M student, the local health ministry said. The student, who recently traveled to Wuhan, went to an emergency room on Wednesday with a cough and congestion.

Corona virus surveillance at international airports in the United States has increased. Airports in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Atlanta and Chicago have examined travelers from Wuhan.

Coronavirus symptoms are similar to pneumonia and include difficulty breathing, fever, and lung injury, which the CDC says are revealed by chest X-rays. Other symptoms reflect the flu and, according to the CDC, include a runny nose, headache, cough, sore throat and fever.

In comparison, influenza in the United States has killed 8,200 people, including 54 children, since the flu season started in October. This is based on preliminary estimates released by the CDC on Friday. The agency estimates that there have been at least 15 million flu diseases so far this season, of which 140,000 have resulted in hospitalizations.

(AP Photo / Mark Schiefelbein) A worker in a hazardous material suit measures the temperature of a passenger at the entrance of a subway station in Beijing on Sunday, January 26, 2020. The new virus accelerated its spread in China and the United States. The consulate at the epicenter of the outbreak, downtown Wuhan, announced on Sunday that it would evacuate its personnel and some individuals on board a charter flight.

(Chinatopix via AP) A militia officer uses a digital thermometer to measure the temperature of a driver at a checkpoint at a toll booth in Wuhan in the central Chinese province of Hubei, Thursday, January 23, 2020. China closed a city with more than 11 inhabitants from millions of people tried on Thursday in an unprecedented effort to curb a deadly new viral disease that has contracted hundreds and spread to other cities and countries in the middle of Lunar New Year travel.





Schumer said a recent budget deal negotiated by him and Rep. Nita Lowey, chair of the House Appropriations Committee, has increased the Federal Infectious Disease Rapid Response Reserve Fund from $ 50 million to $ 85 million.

But the CDC cannot access the funds until the Ministry of Health and Human Services declares a public health emergency, Schumer said.

“The key thing about these particular dollars is that the CDC has full discretion,” said Schumer. “The agency can use them for the activities it deems appropriate, provided they inform the congress. This type of flexible financing must now be activated if the outbreak worsens. “

The Canadian health authority announced on Sunday that the country is dealing with its first case of coronavirus in a patient in the province of Ontario.

“The patient, who recently returned from Wuhan, China, is isolated and in need of care,” said a statement from the Canadian health authorities.

Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada’s chief public health officer, said the case was not unexpected.

“Although we now have a case in Canada, the risk for the Canadians remains low,” Tam said at a press conference.

In addition to Canada and the United States, health officials in France, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Nepal, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, and South Korea have confirmed cases of coronavirus.

In China, at least 80 people have died from the virus, and tests have confirmed that another 2,744 people in the country have the disease.

Most cases were found in Wuhan, the capital of central China’s Hubei Province and a city of over 11 million people. Around 9 million people in the city were suspended as a precaution, Wuhan Mayor Zhou Xianwang said at a press conference on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Hong Kong authorities have banned anyone who has been in Hubei Province for the past 14 days.

Coronavirus, a family of viruses that include SARS, MERS, and colds, can leap from animal to human host.

Scientists have competing theories about the animal source behind the virus. In addition to bats that scientists have speculated since the outbreak began and were involved in the SARS outbreak, a group of researchers published a publication last week that theorized that snakes are the most likely reservoir behind the outbreak. None of the theories have been confirmed.

ABC News’ Erin Schumaker contributed to this report.

