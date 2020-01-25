advertisement

The 2020 NHL All-Star Game Skills competition offered some entertaining moments.

Usually the NHL All-Star Game Skills competition is pretty boring. It was different this year. The 2020 NHL All-Star Game Skills competition was fun and entertaining. There were countless moments when the fans laughed, applauded and cried for joy.

It was a great way to start a weekend that should be really fun. The NHL tried some new things and most of them worked.

Let’s take a quick look at some of the key moments from Friday night.

A new Speed ​​King

Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers came on Friday evening as the triple title holder in the competition for the fastest skaters. He is the only player in NHL history to have won the award three times and, in the years that followed, as the only one. McDavid was the big favorite on Friday night, but it was New York island striker Mathew Barzal who won in the end.

Chris Kreider also deserves recognition. He had the difficult task of going first, which means he didn’t know what time to beat. But Kreider surprised some with the third best time of 13.509 seconds. It was a great show for the first time all-star.

In his honor, McDavid also did a show. He finished with a time of 13.215 seconds, just behind Barzal’s 13.175 seconds. McDavid was gracious in defeat and congratulated his opponent. “It’s a good time, from [Barzal]. Tap your hat. That’s it.”

Tomas Hertl trolls Jordan Binnington

Pop star Justin Bieber performed on Friday night. But actually it wasn’t him. Rather, it was San Jose Sharks striker Tomas Hertl wearing a Bieber mask. Even St. Louis Blues goalkeeper Jordan Binnington laughed a lot. Hertl did it during the Save Streak competition, in which Binnington emerged victorious.

It is clear that some context is needed. Bieber is best known for his singing, but he also loves hockey. During the All-Star Game Weekend in Los Angeles, he played in an exhibition game. Bieber has some skills, as he recently showed on Instagram.

In the comment section, where all feuds seem to begin these days, Binnington challenged Bieber to a shootout. The pop star accepted a week later. They haven’t had a showdown yet, but since both sides agree to donate to charity, everyone will win.

A hat goes to Hertl for a class A trolling. I did trolling in my day and I can’t help but respect Hertl for casting some shadow on Binnington. All in all it was fun and it was one of the funniest moments of the night.

Women shine

Usually nobody tries so hard in the All-Star Game Skills competition. Nobody wants to be “the type” who injures himself in a glorified exhibition. This year, however, there were a few women who worked very hard on the ice.

The NHL organized a three-on-three game between the women’s teams of Team USA and Team Canada. It was great to see how they got the spotlight that they fully justify. As a hockey fan, I like to watch a few things more than the women’s teams in the United States and Canada. It is a rivalry, but you can see that both sides have great respect for each other.

Canada wins 2-1, but honestly everyone won. Women’s hockey has received the attention it deserves, and hopefully the NHL will give women’s hockey a platform that it has not yet received.

Shea Weber retrieves his crown

The Hardest Shot competition has lost momentum over the years. Part of it is that players like Zdeno Chara from the Boston Bruins and Shea Weber from the Montreal Canadiens didn’t take part. But this year Weber returned to the competition that he had won twice.

Weber won a third time with a shot of 106.5 mph. Defending champion John Carlson made a brave attempt, but his hardest shot shot at 104.5 mph.

Shooting Stars competition needs improvement

It was theoretically a good idea to let players shoot from elevated platforms. Friday night, however, showed that there are still some wrinkles that need to be ironed out. When the most memorable event during the event was Matthew Tkachuk, who stood in front of the crowd in a Yadier Molina Cardinals jersey, it was known that the event was actually not that exciting.

Patrick Kane won the event with a tie-breaker, which was fun. But if the NHL wants to bring this event back next year, they have to make it a little bit more interesting.

