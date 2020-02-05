advertisement

Pressure nails have come a long way since the days when our mother and grandmother wore them.

Although some nail gurus often opt for a traditional gel manicure or a set of SNS nails, pressure nails are quickly becoming a choice for women who want something fabulous and fast. Like all things in the beauty world, the pressurization path has leveled out with tons of styles and application techniques that will do your nails justice. Toenails can last up to two weeks.

So, if you’re all about nail nails or you’re new to the wave, you probably want some tea on how to keep your gorgeous ensemble in place. And you will be surprised now that you can get there with just a few tweaks. So be prepared for your mind to be blown away as we list the best ways to make your nails last.

1. Get your professional press set done.

Although there are many options for DIY nails, it is best to get help from a licensed technician. Your nail can easily install the set and keep your nails and cuticles in tip shape. You can take matters into your own hands, but making a visit to the nail salon that won’t cost you as much is worth it.

2. Wear dishwashing gloves.

It’s no secret that constantly keeping your hands in the water can ruin a traditional nail set. And the same goes for your toenails. Trust me, it sucks to have to go back to the nail salon to fix a single nail.

3. Apply a top coat on your nails.

Many sets of pressure nails can be worn as is. But if you are like me and you like to mix it with sparkling nuances and complex designs, finishing your set with a top coat is ideal. Keep nails chipped and discolored patterns out of the picture and add a top coat with all of your sets.

4. Use glue instead of adhesive tapes.

It is quite common for your set of pressing nails to come with nail glue and adhesive tapes. Although some people very much prefer to use adhesive tapes, when it comes to longevity, the nail glue sticks out over it. The adhesive tapes can make your nails last up to a week, with nail glue, the calendar doubles.

5. Shape your nails accordingly.

Long nails are super glamorous and elegant, but the life of your set decreases quickly when you wear them. Long nails can naturally get stuck in multiple objects and, of course, can be difficult to traverse with daily movements. I’m not saying you can exercise a bit long, but the further you go, the more you tend to lose a nail.

Have you tried any of these tips for squeezing nails? Let’s discuss in the comments section below.

