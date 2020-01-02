advertisement

January 2, 2020 against Matt Pressman

Originally published on EVannex.

Most Tesla owners have installed a home charger (or NEMA 14-50 socket) in their garage before receiving their Model S, 3 or X. But not everyone lives in a house with a garage. Some new Tesla owners live in an apartment building or apartment that has no EV costs (yet). Should this prevent you from buying a Tesla?

Some apartment buildings and apartments are not equipped with EV charging (Source: Aniseh Sharifi)

Absolutely not. Many future Tesla owners have the option of working with the management of these apartments or apartments to get EV charging installed. But this does not always work. With more than 10 years in the car biz, Aniseh Shairifi came across this specific challenge when she took over the episode of her new EV, a Tesla Model 3.

Although Model 3 changed her life (in a good way), she had to come up with solutions for her loading situation. Her flat was not ready to install an EV charger. So what did she do? Aniseh recently shared 5 tips for owning an EV without a home charger. In her own words, here’s what she recommends.

1. Plan ahead

“Most people know what their typical week will be and how their days will be spent; at the office, at home or on the road. Planning ahead means visualizing your commuting and knowing how much you are going to drive. If you plan ahead, you can find out if you are charging at work, on the way home at the end of the day or on the way to the gym in the morning. By reviewing your day, you will not only become aware of your reach, but it will of course also encourage you to be organized in advance. “

2. Load the first thing in the morning or the last thing in the night

“This is a big one! If you use a third-party charger or supercharger to charge your EV, you will learn to leave the house earlier in the morning to charge the day OR to charge at the end of the day on the way home. The frequency of your costs depends on how much you drive every day and the maximum reach capacity of your EV. There are weeks when I only charge once and other weeks when I charge 2 or 3 times. “

“Anyway, I learned to leave the house a little earlier in the morning on days when I have to drive a lot. I prefer a fully charged car so that I can overcome the day no matter what comes my way “I usually take this time to do some work in the car while I’m charging, such as answering emails, answering messages and organizing the day.”

3. Choose a home base charging station

“This can be your nearest Supercharger, your work or your parents’ house, if they have a charger. It is the only location that you will probably use the most. It will be reassuring to know that you can always refer to this location for a quick load without having to think about your route. It will be your base in the mornings or at night. For me it was handy to have my work loader as a base when I first got the car. My office is now at home, so the Supercharger in my area is my home base. It is 5 km away and I know I can always come by quickly for a quick supplement if needed. “

4. Know where the charging stations are located

“In addition to the car functions that tell you where charging stations are located, you can also download loading apps. With these apps you can quickly find out where your nearest charging station is, even when you are not in the car. View my blog post about the top 5 best EV charging apps to download. These apps help you to be aware of charging stations so that you can charge on your way to your next meeting, or on your way home from Timbuktu. “

5. Feed two birds with one scone

“The trick is to be productive while charging. If you go shopping, can you charge while you are there? Can you connect your car while you are in the mall or library, or meet a friend for coffee? You can view Google Places to see if they charge you (sometimes free), and on weekends I know I can go to the Supercharger in my area and do all my shopping at the mall and shopping mall in the neighborhood. “

While your Tesla is being charged, it can also be a good time to catch up on some good books (Source: Aniseh Sharifi)

“I noticed this Tesla owner at a specific Supercharger who must be a professor or some kind of field advisor. He asks his students to meet him at the Supercharger to complete assignments while he is charging. He has made the loading site into a meeting place where he can collect orders while he is charging his car. It is brilliant. In the meantime I do my nails and talk to my mother (or listen to my mother) in my car next to him. “

If you find Aniseh’s advice useful, read more of her tips for electric vehicles on her informative blog. You can also follow her EV adventures on Instagram and Twitter. And if you want some useful tips for cold weather for your Model 3, be sure to check out her advice about winterizing your Tesla.

Source: Aniseh Sharifi







Matt Pressman is all about Tesla. He is an investor in TSLA, has ordered the Model 3 in advance and enjoys driving the company cars of the Model S and Model X family. As a co-founder of EVANNEX, a family company specializing in aftermarket Tesla accessories, he was an employee / editor of Electric Vehicle University (EVU) and the Owning Model S and Getting Ready for Model 3 books. He writes about Tesla daily and you can follow his work on the EVANNEX blog.









