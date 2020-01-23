advertisement

The Cold War is long gone, but the fashions it inspired remain hot, says Courtney Gallagher, a mid-century modern furniture expert.

Gallagher runs an online antique shop, Not Another Mod Snob, which is operated by social media. She also has a store in Riverside that is filled with eye-catching vintage items.

advertisement

She recently moved it from Brockton Arcade to a location on Magnolia Avenue, among other antique shops. Gallagher has three tenants, two of whom sell modern mid-century products, according to Gallagher. They are called Good Will Hunted and Mighty Mike’s Vintage Shop. A third, BaumLove Co., sells plants.

The modern mid-century in the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s was a design movement aimed at consumers in the 21st century. Mid-century furniture typically consisted of natural looking wood with curves and clean lines, and fabrics with bold colors and patterns. Interest has grown steadily in recent years and has developed into a tourist attraction in Palm Springs where the style flourished. A major event called Modernism Week takes place in the desert city every year, which takes place from 13 to 23 February.

Several brands from this period are on display in Gallagher, including Adrian Pearsall chairs, a Kroehler coffee table and a Malm fireplace, which is burnt orange.

“Turquoise and orange are cult,” she said.

Her current pride is a dining room from the 1970s, which is decorated with a South Sea tiki motif by Pulaski Furniture.

“To my knowledge, this is the only complete sentence there is,” she said. “I call it the unicorn because it is so rare.”

Such things brought Maureen McCormick, better known as Marcia Brady on “The Brady Bunch”, to visit the store.

Gallagher recommended that people who want to immerse themselves in the modern mid-century prepare to look high and low.

“You will find new things with every loop you do,” she said.

Here are five more tips.

1. Know what you are looking for

Mid-century modernism had many subcategories, Gallagher said, including her favorite atomic category. People in the 1950s were shocked by the nuclear arms race, but were fascinated by the space race, and these emotions showed up in their living rooms, among other things, with Starburst chandeliers.

“The atomic mid-century is always hot,” she said.

There are many other subcategories.

“There’s the Danish influence, American mid-century. Kitschy will be this cute mid-50s, kind of a pin-up mood. Then there’s the Hollywood reign that has bold, gilded, almost Moroccan vibrations – hanging lamps and so on. “

And by the middle of the century there was more than just furniture. There is vintage clothing, jewelry, pyrex dishes, and pottery.

2. Invest time in the search

There is no rhyme or reason why vintage shows up, Gallagher said.

“That’s the hard part. I chose the middle of the century from people’s houses that had no other vintage piece in it.”

The treasure hunt includes property sales, personals, and thrift stores. It has a network of pickers looking for it across the country.

3. Check the assembly

One way to determine whether a piece is a mid-century piece or a counterfeit piece is by using real or artificial wood.

“Everything built in the 1950s, 1960s or 1970s is of a higher standard that is unparalleled in today’s world,” said Gallagher. “When it comes to vintage furniture, there is no longer any real wood, no joints or chairs that still rock 60 years later.

“With high quality furniture, it’s a good bet to say that everything built in the 50s, 60s, or 70s will be of a higher standard.”

How furniture is built gives an indication of when it was made.

“A lot of IKEA furniture is assembled with Allen keys,” said Gallagher. “This is a newer production matter. They didn’t do it then. For example, if you look at a chest of drawers and look at the sides of the drawers and there are toothed joints, this is an indication of furniture from the 50s, 60s or 70s.”

“Another really good indication of vintage furniture is flat-head screws. There is some furniture that was built with Phillips screws. However, if you see a flat head, this is usually a good indication that it is vintage furniture. “

4. Consider the adjustment

Furniture that has been around for half a century is showing its age, and Gallagher said this could be a plus.

“Sometimes a little patina is not a bad thing.”

Although experts in the PBS Antiques Roadshow series often ask owners to keep vintage items in their original condition, Gallagher believes that restoration can be a good choice. It offers its customers in-house refinish coatings and outsources them to an upholsterer.

“If you talk about furniture that is 60 years old, there will be wear and tear. You will be some life for it. Restoration is primarily about preference if you like things in their original condition. But things are in their original condition 60 years old. “

5. Pay a reasonable price

Even if people fall in love with an antique, most would rather do a good deal than stab themselves.

The only thing that determines the value of an antique is what it was sold for, Gallagher warned. The internet is a great way to find out if it is used properly.

“Google is always your friend, but be careful when you search online, because online users can literally ask anything they want. It matters what items are sold for,” said Gallagher.

“You will see wild, unbeatable prices online.”

She estimates that 80 percent of her sales are made through social media. It does not accept returns, so it is important to communicate effectively with customers. It’s okay for them to ask a lot of questions.

“It is important to fully disclose things,” she said.

Not another mod snob shop

Where: 6052 Magnolia Ave., Riverside

Hours: 12 noon-5 p.m. Tuesday to Friday; 11 a.m. – 2.30 p.m. Saturday.

Information: 951-230-4925, instagram.com/notanothermodsnob

advertisement