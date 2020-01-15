advertisement

Selena Gomez has become one of the most famous and popular singers of the moment. After their controversial relationship with Justin Bieber and a life in the fight against her illness Lupus, her fans made sure that he has a lot of love and today she is one of the most persecuted artists on Instagram with more than 165 million followers.

And if you’re a Selena fan, we’ll leave you with some things you may not know about the singer.

1. Its beginnings

She started on television when she was only 7, on the children’s show Barney and her friends. There she also met the singer and the former Disney girl. Demi Lovato.

2. Your inspiration

Selena’s favorite actress and whoever is inspired by her work is Rachel McAdams, famous for Regina George in the film Mean Girls.

3. Problems with PETA

For the production of the music video for her song “Love you like a love song” she was accused of horses painted in pink, which is why the animal protection association accused her of animal abuse.

4. Your pets

Contrary to what PETA said, she loves animals. She has 5 dogs that she saved from the street: Baylor, Chip, Willy, Fina and Wallace.

5. Ambassador

In 2009, at just 17, she became the youngest UNICEF ambassador in the entire history of the organization.

