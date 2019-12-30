advertisement

The show’s favorite shepherd has kept many secrets

Rosie Rivera has had a difficult life, not only has she lost her sister, Jenni RiveraShe was abused during her childhood and her problems followed her into her youth. However, that’s not all he has to tell, as Rivera’s pastor went through many other things. We’ll leave you some information so you know better.

1. He gave birth in a car

Samantha, Rosie’s first daughter, was born in a car in July 2013. Rosie is grateful that her daughter arrived safely in the world because the place was not very conventional.

2. He claims to have contacted Jenni

Rosie says that she has managed to contact her sister from outside more than once.

3. Almost divorced

She and her husband Abel have a very stable marriage that they have had over time. When her sister died, however, she went through difficult times that almost separated her from one another.

4. Your plastic surgeries

He operated on his arms first and also admitted that he had surgery to raise his buttocks.

5. She is Jennifer’s executor

My sister … I will play the second violin for you forever. I'll be the wind while you're flying I'll be "Walt Disney's brother" as long as I breathe. I was honored to be Ana your Elsa. You once asked, "I wonder who I love more, my little sister or myself?" … I think I know the answer. You love me more than yourself, I love you more than me. I can feel how proud you are of me I don't have to be perfect, I never was and you loved me every moment. God is so good to me when he gives me you I have the best sister in the world. I know you are the same They always told me I didn't care what people thought about me. These 7 years without you taught me the lesson. Your love outweighs all hatred. Love is a multitude … of everything. "Quiero ser libre, vivir mi vida, con quien me quiera" – I am proud to tell you that I am. I am free, just like you. Please tell Jesus that I was persecuted from the side because of the pain, but I am back and stronger than ever. It's been seven years of pain, now we're going to be seven years of joy. #highfivesister #seeyouonwednesday #iloveyoumore

Jenni loved him very much, he even claimed that it was his doll. Before his unexpected death, he had already appointed Rosie to execute his estate.

