Disney is betting on “Mulan” and “Black Widow”, but the studio can’t expect numbers for 2019

At the beginning of 2020, the film industry is facing a year that feels far better than last year: Disney was expected to dominate 2019, and it absolutely did, but 2020 won’t be an “Avengers” or “Star” bring Wars “film to theaters.

What does this mean for the box office as a whole?

It is almost certain that there will be a decline compared to the past two years. In North America, there is no guaranteed revenue of at least half a billion US dollars this year, which means that comparisons will be unfavorable compared to last year, which is known to both cinema operators and studios.

For this reason, the word “cyclical” is used frequently at the box office, and for this reason everyone should be careful about the tricky explanations that the industry is in trouble when the downturn is felt.

Instead of concentrating on how far the box office 2020 is on the plan without a unique cultural touchstone like “Avengers”, there are other noteworthy trends that will shape the complexion of the theater business this year:

1.] Disney will not repeat 2019

Here is some good news for those who are concerned that Disney is slowly taking over the cinemas: it is extremely unlikely that it will repeat the 37% market share it achieved in 2019. The unprecedented total volume of over $ 11 billion in Bob Igers Studio The result was the careful maintenance of some of its most lucrative properties, from “Avengers” and “Toy Story” to “Frozen” and “The Lion King”.

Disney will still be the biggest player in the game and probably the most successful studio again, but the gap between him and the competition will narrow. While there is a remake of a recognized classic with “Mulan” due for release in March, the 2020 program focuses on building new titles like “Onward”, “Soul”, “Raya and the Last Dragon” and on the miracle Page, Chloe Zhao’s “Eternals”. “Black Widow”, based on Scarlett Johansson’s popular Avenger, is also predicted by some fans as a film that allows the audience to say goodbye to Natasha Romanoff and greet her successor: Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova.

“Disney has so much good to do with the audience that it turns out they’ll try this new IP, but the barrier to success for them is no more than $ 1 billion, like so many of the sequels they did last year published, “said Paul Dergarabedian from comScore, TheWrap.

“” Black Widow “and” Mulan “could easily reach $ 1 billion, but for other films like” Onward “and” Eternals “, I think the likely target would be $ 700 to $ 800 million.”

2.] The summer is more balanced

With Disney not having a particular billion dollar hit in May, June, and July like last year, the door remains open for other studios to open wide during the peak of the film calendar. One studio that could have a particularly big summer is Warner Bros., whose double hit in “Wonder Woman 1984” and “In the Heights” is scheduled for release in June.

In the meantime, Universal will be bringing “Fast & Furious” and “Minions” to the cinemas this summer, while Paramount’s “Top Gun: Maverick” and “The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge On The Run” will try to get away from a bad year 2019 to recover Only these films allow other studios to lose Disney’s market share, but are critical to the overall box office performance.

The success of smaller blockbusters and niche indie films allowed the box office to surpass the $ 11.8 billion mark in 2018. Conversely, a lack of success from Disney’s competition meant that this record could not be reached in 2019. If Disney steps back, cinemas will look at everyone else to fill the gap.

3.] Cinemas may benefit more from this year’s blockbusters

And if these other films are successful, they can be more profitable for the cinemas in the long run than the big cinema releases like “Star Wars”. As NATO chief John Fithian said in an interview with TheWrap in November, cinemas are becoming increasingly profitable in the search for films that gross $ 200-300 million domestically and films that gross more than $ 500 million. Bring in dollars.

“The big blockbusters of 2019 were great, bringing a lot of people in and buying popcorn and cola, but we also pay most for them,” said Fithian. “If a film earns $ 400, 500, or $ 600 million, the studios will eventually take up a larger portion of the gate.”

In 2020, Fithian announced that more films could generate the same or nearly the same income as a smaller number of films that year.

“Generally, if you have two films with gross sales of $ 500 million or five films with gross sales of $ 200 million each, you will still get $ 1 billion,” he said. “The second situation is much more profitable for cinemas because they get a larger share of every ticket sold.”

4.] Studios roll with several blockbusters

Hollywood may not take as many risks as some cinephiles like, but there are some films that are examples of how studio managers gamble a bit.

For example, Warner Bros. does not release one but two cerebral science fiction films at a time when titles of the genres “Annihilation” and “Blade Runner 2049” do not perform well. Fortunately, one of these films is “Tenet”, the latest from Christopher Nolan, the beloved director of “Inception”, and the other is an adaptation of the famous novel “Dune” from “2049” and the filmmaker “Arrival”, Denis Villeneuve. With strong casts and directors, WB will try to reverse this trend of science fiction busts.

Meanwhile, Sony will hope that “Venom” flashes in a bottle with an October sequel as he tries to strive for darker comic book adaptations with “Bloodshot” in February and “Morbius” in July. With no major Spider-Man films on the plan, Sony will need them to succeed in order to continue the recent series of over $ 1 billion in annual revenue they generated under Tom Rothman can be.

5.] $ 11 billion is still the goal

At all the ups and downs of recent years, the domestic box office has remained above $ 11 billion since 2015. The final total for 2019 was $ 11.31 billion, making it the third highest year ever. An amount of $ 11 billion in 2020 would be 2.8% lower than the previous year, but would be strong given the lack of major event releases.

A final domestic total of $ 10.8 billion to $ 11 billion would be a hard downturn – down 4 percent year over year – but nothing that can’t be equated with a cyclical decline, but with long-term problems. Anything less than that would be a big surprise and would trigger another crowd of fatalities for cinema-goers.

