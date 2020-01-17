advertisement

Calgary Real Estate Board Chief Ann-Marie Lurie presents the 2020 housing forecast for Calgary and the area.

Gavin Young / Postmedia

Calgary’s housing market is projected to move closer to equilibrium in 2020, as it has largely favored buyers after the decline that began more than five years ago.

This is one of the key findings of the Calgary Real Estate Board, which released its forecast for CREB for 2020 this week.

“As prices continue to ease, this will bring sales activity, which will help reduce oversupply in the market,” says Ann-Marie Lurie, chief economist with CREB.

However, she adds that conditions will remain favorable for buyers.

Rich in data, the report offers a lot of insights into potential buyers and sellers, including these five key points.

Forward and up for sale

Last year saw sales improve modestly, rising from 16,114 in 2018 to 16,365. The 1.38 percent jump, though small, was at least in the right direction compared to the decline from 2017 to 2018 when sales fell by 14.5 percent. In 2020, the CREB forecasts a 2.24 percent increase with the forecast of single sales increasing by 1.9 percent. The apartment segment is expected to grow by 2.4 percent, while attached homes, including row and semi-detached housing, are expected to deliver the best with a three percent increase. Sales growth last year was driven by homes under $ 500,000 while higher-priced housing remained sluggish. Expect more of the same this year, Lurie says.

Mimi falls to average

Calgary’s valuation decline fell in 2019, the year before, by 3.39 percent. Since 2014, prices have fallen by 10 percent, statewide.

“Overall, the trend has fallen in prices since 2014, in line with the oversupply we have,” Lurie says.

By 2020, the benchmark price is expected to fall, but only slightly by 0.69 percent, to $ 419,739. By segment, one-way house prices are expected to fall by 0.5 percent. The apartment segment is projected to decline by 0.8 percent, and attached to 1.1 percent.

“We expect to see lower-end price improvements, but higher-priced homes are expected to see declines,” Lurie says. First-time buyers with a long history may not see more favorable conditions than they are seeing today.

Less (supply) is more

Inventory remains high, though falling. In 2019, an average of 6,500 units were on the market, down from more than 7,000 in 2018. Supply months also declined below five months, an improvement over the last two years.

“The new listings are out because fewer people are listing their homes … and this is causing a drop in supply,” she says.

However, supply cuts are expected to slow in 2020, driven by continued slowdown on the side with higher market prices. Lurie adds: “It’s not the only resale side; you have to keep in mind what’s happening in new homes (and startups are expected to grow) and rentals as well.”

The power of the people

Population growth is essential for improving conditions. The city grew by 1.45 percent last year, at pace with other cities, but less than half the growth before the fall. Calgary’s population is 1,285,711 and is expected to increase to 1,303,600 this year – a 1.4 percent increase. Net migration is projected to increase in 2020 to about 10,000 increase from 9,560 last year. International migration should increase, leading to job cuts, rising rent and a reduction in overall supply.

“It’s definitely a slower pace than we’re used to,” she says, referring to the boom years when growth exceeds four percent.

It’s economics, smart

As the economy goes, so does the housing market. In 2020, the economy is projected to grow by 2.39 percent, from 0.11 percent in 2019. This is also higher than 2018 (2.29 percent). Still, oil and natural gas prices are expected to fall slightly. Geopolitics is likely to keep commodity prices volatile, and energy investment is projected in the first half of the pre-decline years.

“The expectation is that the Bank of Canada will maintain interest rates or lower slightly.” This should translate into stable or even lower mortgage rates, “which should support sustained market demand,” Lurie says.

