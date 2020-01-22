advertisement

One of the best-known players in the latest NHL trade rumors is Tyler Toffoli, the Los Angeles Kings striker. These five teams should all be interested in acting for him.

The NHL trading deadline is about a month away. With most of the teams that are either on the all-star break or close to it, the trade discussions should start. One of the most sought-after strikers is Los Angeles Kings striker Tyler Toffoli, according to the latest NHL trade rumors.

Toffoli has a relatively quiet but good season with 12 goals and 27 points in 43 games. Given that the Kings are among the worst performing teams in the NHL, those numbers are pretty darn good.

According to The Athletic, Toffoli’s price isn’t as high as other strikers like Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Chris Kreider. Craig Custance states in his article “NHL Trade Big Board” that the price asked is likely to be a second choice and a perspective. This is far more appealing than the first round to get the discussion going with Pageau and Kreider.

Toffoli can add depth to almost any competitor. And his cap hit isn’t too shabby at just $ 4.6 million. Toffoli is battle-tested in the playoffs and he’ll have a lot of teams interested in him. However, it makes the most sense for these five teams.

Edmonton Oilers

If Toffoli doesn’t cost them a choice in the first round, the Edmonton Oilers are a team that would like him. They seem pretty adamant about not missing out on a first round choice or one of their best prospects. It doesn’t seem like Toffoli will cost them either.

The Oilers want to add a wing or two, preferably one that could play in the top 6. Toffoli fits the bill perfectly. In a recent episode of Oilers Now, Sportsnet NHL insider Elliotte Friedman noted that Toffoli could do well in Edmonton. The Oilers need players with post-season experience and Toffoli wouldn’t cost them that much.

