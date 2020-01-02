advertisement

ROME – The ruling movement against Italy’s 5-star establishment has expelled a senator from his ranks for disciplinary reasons in a fresh crackdown on the already small majority in the upper house of parliament.

Gianluigi Paragone’s expulsion comes less than a month after three 5-star senators left the party to join the far-right League opposition group and will leave the fractious coalition with only a 5-seat majority. in the Senate of 321 seats.

“I was expelled from a party nothing,” Paragone wrote on Facebook, referring to the sharp loss of popularity of 5 Stars since receiving 33% of the vote in the 2018 election.

Paragone, a former TV presenter, voted against the bill and was a fierce critic of the 5-Star pact signed in September with his longtime enemy the Left-wing Democratic Party (DP) after its previous coalition with Connection crashed.

The expulsion further highlights the numerous 5-star problems, with party chief Luigi Di Maio facing criticism of his leadership and claims by some dissidents that they have betrayed the party’s mission to fix institutions.

Underlining the divisions, Alessandro Di Battista’s heavyweight party jumped in to defend Paragone, hailing him as a man who had defended 5-star ideals. “There has never been a time when I haven’t been in agreement with him,” he said.

Italy’s upper and lower houses have identical powers and a coalition needs a majority in both chambers to govern.

Despite a thin official majority in the Senate, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte can still count on the support of a small number of minority parties and uneducated senators who are not in the coalition but do not want an early election.

However, discontent within the government is growing over a range of issues, from justice reform to migrants’ rights, which could potentially tear the coalition apart.

In an effort to improve the alliance, Conte has called for a meeting of the four coalition parties for January 7 to try to strike a deal on some of the most controversial problems and put an end to ongoing fighting.

Di Maio himself said Wednesday that the ruling parties needed to draft a new pact to set policy priorities and set a timetable for their implementation. (Editing by Crispian Balmer and Alison Williams)

