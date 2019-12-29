advertisement

A man stabbed and injured five as they gathered at a rabbi’s home north of New York City to celebrate Hanukkah, in an attack the governor said Sunday was fueled by intolerance and evidence of a “cancer” in politics US.

A suspect is in custody at Ramapo Police headquarters and will face five counts of attempted murder and one count of burglary, according to Police Chief Brad Weidel. Police identified him as Grafton E. Thomas, 37, of Greenwood Lake, New York.

Saturday night’s sightings north of New York City on the seventh night of Hanukkah come on the heels of a string of attacks targeting Jews in the region, including a massacre at a kosher grocery store in New Jersey earlier this month. The rabbi’s home is in Monsey, a city not far from the New Jersey state line, and one of several in the Hudson Valley that has seen an influx of Hasidic Jews in recent years. The city of Rockland County is about 35 miles (56 kilometers) north of New York City.

One person was seriously injured, the governor told reporters and remained in critical condition. The rabbi’s son was also injured, Governor Andrew Cuomo said. His status and that of the other victims was unclear.

Authorities have not provided a motive for the attack, but Cuomo said it was an example of the biggest problems.

“This is an intolerable time in our country,” he told reporters outside the rabbit house Sunday morning. “We see the anger, we see the hatred burst.”

He added: “It’s an American cancer in the political body.”

He said he thought the crime was an act of domestic terrorism and expected to be prosecuted that way.

I met today with Jewish faith leaders and law enforcement officers in Rockland County after last night’s horrific attack.

Let’s be clear: This was an act of domestic terrorism, and we must and will take strong action not to spread this widespread hate cancer. pic.twitter.com/JNdMTgopLh

– Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) December 29, 2019

Police said the stabbings occurred around 10 p.m. A witness saw the suspect running away in the car and notified police of the license plate number, said Weidel, the Ramapo police chief who covers Monsey. This allowed police to find his vehicle when he entered New York City, where police were arrested.

“It was critical to the case,” Weidel said.

The Orthodox Council on Public Affairs for the Hudson Valley region in a tweet reported that knife strikes occurred at the home of a Hasidic rabbi during a Hanukkah celebration.

The large house on Forshay Street remained bound by yellow cassettes on stage with yellow crimes on Sunday. According to public records, the house belongs to Rabbi Chaim Rottenberg, who runs the adjacent synagogue. Some state and local officials had described the stabbing site as a synagogue.

Aron Kohn told The New York Times he was inside the residence during the stabbings.

“I was praying for my life,” said Kohn, 65. “He started attacking people as soon as he entered the door. We don’t have time to react at all. “

The attack drew condemnation from senior state officials, including Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Attorney General Letitia James, as well as from the president and prime minister of Israel.

“Israel unequivocally condemns the latest expressions of anti-Semitism and the vicious attack in the middle of Hanukkah at the rabbi’s home in Monsey, New York,” said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. “We send wishes for healing to the wounded. We will cooperate in every way with the local authorities in order to overcome this phenomenon. We offer our assistance to each country. “

Cuomo, who called the knife strikes a “cowardly act,” directed the New York State Police to investigate the hate crime force.

“Let me be clear: anti-Semitism and bigotry of all kinds are responsible for our values ​​of inclusion and diversity, and we have absolutely zero tolerance for such acts of hatred,” he said in a statement. “In New York we will always stand up and say with one voice to anyone who wants to share and spread the fear: you do not represent New York and your actions will not go unpunished.”

Jewish communities in the New York City metropolitan area have been left in shock after a deadly Dec. 10 clash at a Jersey City market. Six people – three people who had been inside the store, a police officer and two assassins – died in the gunfire and deadlock that New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal has said was “fueled” by hatred of Jews and law enforcement.

Last month, a man was stabbed while walking in a synagogue in the same city that was the site of the Saturday night attack; he required surgery. It is unclear if the attacker was arrested.

This past week in New York City itself, police have received at least six reports – eight since December 13 – of attacks motivated perhaps by anti-Jewish prejudice. Mayor Bill de Blasio said Friday that police presence will increase in Brooklyn neighborhoods home to large Jewish populations.

READ MORE: Anti-Semitic attacks increase, killing most Jews in decades

“I am very sad for this open-minded # Orthodox #Jezish community and those across the region,” tweeted Evan Bernstein, the regional director of the New York-New York Anti-Defamation League who went on stage in Monsey. When will a break from this hatred come? When will the community be able to relax again? #Hanukkah will never be the same for so many of the #Jewish influences. “

___

Associated Press writer Justin Madden contributed from New York.

Ryan Tarinelli, Associated Press

