Iraqi military confirmed on Sunday that five rockets were launched into the green zone of Baghdad, resulting in no injuries or death.

“Five Katyusha missiles hit the Green Zone without casualties,” confirmed the Iraqi security cell, adding that details will be released later. The Green Zone is a highly fortified area in the Iraqi capital, which also includes the US Embassy and other diplomatic missions.

Video recordings that appear to have come from the Green Zone indicated that rocket sirens had started.

BBC reporter Nafiseh Kohnavard reported that she and others were asked to “seek protection.” She wrote: “We should continue to seek cover in Union III, directly across from the # US embassy in the Green Zone #Baghdad. Some missiles are said to have struck nearby. I haven’t heard any explosions since we were under cover. “

At the end of last week, three Katyusha rockets landed near the Green Zone and confirmed the Iraqi security cell, which is the responsibility of the Iraqi Prime Minister. A week earlier, rockets were fired at the Taji training camp, the same military officials said.

A katyusha is a type of rocket artillery that was built by the Soviet Union during the Second World War 75 years ago. However, later variants of the weapon system were exported to Iran, Iraq, Yemen, Syria and other parts of the Middle East. Katyusha rockets are often launched into the green zone.

Tensions in the Middle East were high after the US carried out an airstrike against the Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad in early January. Iran then fired a missile charge at Iraqi bases the following week, in which US troops were stationed.

The White House said it approved the murder of Soleimani, the commander of the shadowy Quds Force group, because he was planning to attack the US embassy in Iraq and other American assets. Only a few days before his death, Iranian-backed militias staged attacks on the embassy.

In the spring of 2019, the U.S. State Department declared the Quds Force and its core group, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, to be foreign terrorist organizations. Kata’ib Hezbollah, an Iran-backed group in Iraq responsible for the death of an American contractor and other attacks against Americans in late December, was also classified as a terrorist organization at the time.

Defense Minister Mark Esper confirmed that the United States carried out air strikes on several Kata’ib Hezbollah targets in Syria and Iraq in early January following the death of the contractor.

