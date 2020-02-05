advertisement

The world becomes fully digital in 2020. From the competitiveness of having the most likes and comments on Instagram content to capturing epic moments at live events, nothing gets the job done better than a camera. digital SLR. Fortunately, the brand of technological gadgets HEX has appeared with the best protection for your dear go-to.

Discover below the five main reasons why the HEX DSLR mini-camera is essential!

Your belongings are protected.

The interior of the HEX Mini DSLR flange is padded with protective dividers, so you can feel secure in everything you put inside, whether it’s camera accessories or from your phone. There is also a zipped pocket lined with faux fur on the outside of the Hex Sling. This allows for easy access and a luxurious touch to prevent damage to your phone or sunglasses. Even better, it is waterproof.

The HEX Mini DSLR Sling is comfortable.

It can be worn around your chest, back or waist. The Sling can also adapt to everyone, thanks to its adjustable strap. It is comfortable too and the protective dividers inside? They are durable and soft, so there is no hard plastic to get you started.

You will have no problem transporting it.

The protective dividers on the Hex Sling can be flattened and, by default, the bag lies flat when empty. This makes it perfect to store in a suitcase or backpack until you are ready to use it. Being made of Cordura Polyester 900D, it remains light, weighing only 0.8 pounds, so it won’t slow you down.

It can hold everything you need.

The mini DSLR Sling measures 5.5 “high and 10.5” wide with a depth of 3 “. However, it has much more than just regular storage. There are hidden Velcro pockets and is perfect for the photographer. on the go, with SD card slots and mini tripod straps – and even if you’re not taking pictures, the Sling is perfect for anyone who just needs accessible, mobile storage.

The HEX Sling is in fashion.

Elegant and clutter-free with a superb internal design, it looks great from the outside too. Available in three different colors (black, Glacier Camo and Camo), the Sling is ideal for the person who wants to stay flying, whether at work or just having fun. Even better, it’s affordable.

Available in the Los Angeles HEX store or online, the Sling Mini DSLR HEX costs $ 65.95.

