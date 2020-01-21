advertisement

The wait is finally over, Naomie Harris and TyreseThe new film Black + Blue is finally available on Blu-ray and DVD today. To celebrate the release, the director of the film Deon Taylor spoke to SOHH and gave his top five reasons why this is a must-have version. [Find out each reason and enter to win your own black + blue Blu-ray!]

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LohEj51sR_Y [/ integrated]

Reason 1 – Starry composition

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QCfSeVCr7ng [/ integrated]

The idea behind Naomie Harris to be the first African American woman to play a cop on the big screen is a major reason why people should support and buy this film. I think the cast is incredible. It’s interesting because John Singleton was the first person to try and touch Tyrese as an actor. Everyone he touched has become mega stars. He has the magic touch. Being able to see Tyrese in a film like this one, with this type of momentum, energy and performance, you have not seen Tyrese like that since Baby Boy and Four Brothers. I’m just excited for everyone to see this movie and watch the performance and the content behind the scenes and really watch what these actors did in this movie because it’s really special.

Reason 2 – Fast-Paced + Action Packed

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cvU0ShPd3aM [/ integrated]

I really love the genre. I’m a big fan of really cool action movies like Sicario and Training Day, all of these movies are what we grew up on and met the standard for. I was doing Black + Blue and part of the imagery behind the film was to make sure it was kinetic and that it spoke to the audience. One thing I really try to do as a filmmaker is to make interactive films. I love movies where people talk on the screen. It always reminds me of the early 90’s, the late 80’s. I love these movies where people go to the theater, have popcorn and have a good time. I just like it. When I shoot, I always aim to shoot with a goal and make sure that what is being filmed has something to say. I really understand that the public makes films. People want to go to the movies and have fun. I think the editing and the fast pace of Black + Blue really captures the central commentary and allows the audience to engage with the film.

Reason 3 – The public loves it

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=94UGx836EPI [/ integrated]

93 percent of Rotten Tomatoes’ audience score is when you have to take a second and pat yourself on the back as a filmmaker It’s not like “Oh my God, I made the biggest movie in all the time, “but the fact that you made a film that spoke to people and that they appreciated. We are in a time when not everyone has $ 20 to go to the movies. Fortunately, I come from a place where going to the movies was a treat. If you had the opportunity to go to the movies, when I was young, it meant that you were going to see something that was better to be good. I don’t want to sit in there and say, “Shit, I just lost my money”. I approach cinema this way. Often you will see critics say one thing and the public will say something different. That’s why you make the movies. Whether or not you understand what I’m trying to say is cool from an analytical point of view. But for the audience, when an ordinary person comes to the movies in Gary, Indiana or Chicago, Illinois, who worked all week and they paid their $ 20 and they sit and for 90 minutes, they’re like, “Okay. blood was great. “They can go out and be satisfied. That’s why you make movies.

Reason 4 – Chemistry

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KKweZGgG4Xg [/ integrated]

The chemistry was cool. What we do is really cool, what we do is cool. Many times Hollywood tends to lend to normality and that is hot. Do you want to see the same person over and over again? What I find magnificent in this film is its freshness. You have never seen Naomie in the lead in a film. Now you put this new and beautiful black actress in the foreground who, oh by the way, has distinctions and references through the roof of James Bond 28 days later and Pirates of the Caribbean. It’s incredible. Now you say, “Who’s coming, it hasn’t been given to the urban community and how come we haven’t seen it?” I say to myself, “Give it to me.” Then I knew I wanted to put it on with someone from the environment we talk to who was Tyrese. I knew that if you put these two together, you would get something great. I just thought they were beautiful on the screen together, they were fun to watch and I loved that they stood up individually together. It was “Oh, I’m in love with you”, it was just real people trying to do something real and be loyal to each other. I just thought it was the best thing about Black + Blue personally.

Reason 5 – Support films noir

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2fWoRP-JBJU [/ integrated]

It’s funny because I recently posted a message on Instagram about the need to help each other. The reality is that we have to support each other. Here’s the trick. It’s not every film noir that comes out, everyone has to go out. You do it, but it’s a situation where if someone has built something special and at a high level, you have to support it. For the general public to understand, when I say something black, you have to realize that I am a writer, producer, black director and my partner Roxanne is a black producer, Tyrese and Naomie are black actors, if something comes to your theater like Black + Bleu and it’s quality, you have to put up with it. First you have to realize how difficult it is to put a film in theaters. Second, once they pass this test, everyone has to support these films. Curiously, all the other actors, artists and producers must also support these films. We are now in an environment where if I have nothing to do with this movie and I am in the entertainment space, I don’t really check. I won’t say, “Go see this.” We have to break this because other people are doing different things that we are not doing. In other words, when the Joker came out, I saw messages from Seth Rogen at all levels of Will Smith. So we have to do the exact same thing with our films. We have to go and support the films. In a very eclectic way, Tyler Perry receives this type of support. We can talk about demographics if we want to, but people know when Tyler is releasing a movie, because of the backstory of how he built his studio and everyone wants him to win. It must be the same with all films noir. We have to do the same with Spike Lee. We have to do the same with Deon Taylor. We have to do the same with Issa Rae. This should be so because if not, you get these rewards and you find yourself in situations where they are not recognized, it is because we did not recognize them ourselves.

Black + Blue is currently available on Digital HD and Blu-ray / DVD.

Enter to win your own Black + Blue Blu-ray now!

