What was supposed to be a weekend when the brisk cash registers were turned upside down in January, since Warner Bros. ‘”Birds of Prey” did not fly on the opening weekend. With a debut of $ 33 million, Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn lagged far behind the $ 55 million forecasts that independent pursuers had made last week.

Similar to “Doctor Sleep”, a Warner Bros. film that was well received by its audience but did not grow enough, “Birds of Prey” got along well with those who saw it. Critics gave him an 83% Rotten Tomatoes Score while the audience gave B + on CinemaScore and 4/5 on Postrak. While this word of mouth can help reduce the film’s decline this coming weekend, it will now go unbelievable and from an overseas market hit hard by the corona virus will help this film do more than balance.

Flashback is always 20/20, but it seems that the obstacles that turned out to be easy for “Birds of Prey” hurt the film’s ticket sales far more than we previously thought. Here are some of these hurdles:

1. The release date

It is fashionable not to worry about the Oscars, but it is possible that Birds of Prey may have had difficulty getting word of mouth from the talks about this year’s winners. This is the first time since 2020 that five Best Picture nominees grossed over $ 100 million in North America, and the two frontrunners “1917” and “Parasite” are still in theaters.

While the Oscars have relied on one or two popular competitors such as “Black Panther” or “Get Out” in recent years, this year’s field is far more well known and still brings some cinema-goers to the cinemas. and that could have separated some moviegoers over 35 from “Birds of Prey”.

If Warner had waited a week to release the film, he might not have had the full release slate to himself, but still delivered something unique. Next week’s Valentine’s Day releases, which also extend to Monday’s Presidents’ Day, include the family films “Sonic the Hedgehog”, “The Photograph” and the horror film “Fantasy Island” “Birds of Prey” would have been on one Weekend when more people thought about a night in the cinema may be able to point out something new and unique.

2. The R rating

The saying afterwards really applies here. If there’s one thing Warner Bros. has been doing really well lately, it is a challenge to get conventional wisdom about the box-office restrictions of R-rated films. The two “It” films have grossed more than $ 1 billion worldwide, while “Joker” was the first film with this rating to make history last fall that posted $ 1 billion worldwide. February was also the month in which the R-rated “Deadpool” made a coin four years ago. With “Birds of Prey” sharing the disrespectful sense of humor and snarky narrative of the antihero protagonist with the film, there was little reason to believe that he couldn’t have had a similar success.

However, CinemaScore’s demographic data shows that the R-rating may have excluded young cinema-goers who would have been a strong audience for this film. While viewers over the age of 25 gave the film a B +, cinema-goers under the age of 25 gave the film an A- – as did those under 18 who only made up 14% of the audience.

While it would be difficult to say how much of the film’s content and jokes would have to change in order to receive PG-13, this rating might have contributed to a larger number of teenage and college-age cinema-goers contributing to both Word of mouth and number of openings. The over 35 cinema-goers who responded positively to “It” and “Joker” were not as positive or open-minded as with these films.

3. The lackluster followers

It is understandable that Warmer would focus its marketing on Margot Robbie’s antihero Harley Quinn. Despite the mild reaction to “Suicide Squad” from 2016, Robbie’s appearance as Joker’s girlfriend was well received and greatly promoted the actress’ career.

For a movie titled “Birds of Prey,” the random audience who didn’t read DC comics may have been confused as to who the Birds of Prey really was. Aside from the last trailer, the promos for the film don’t explain much about who Huntress, Black Canary, or Renee Montoya are. and although their costumes work well in the context of the film, they’re not as catchy as the outfits that lesser-known superheroes wore in previous Marvel or DC films like “Suicide Squad” or “Guardians of the Galaxy”.

The success of films like “Guardians” has shown that a comic film with the right marketing and the right visual influences can sell any obscure superhero, even a talking raccoon, to the masses. Other than Harley and Ewan McGregor’s weird Black Mask, none of the characters in “Birds of Prey” likely stood out in the minds of mainstream audiences long after they saw the trailers online or in cinemas.

4. This bird spirit title



While we and the rest of the media have called the film “Birds of Prey” for simplicity, the full title of the film is “Birds of Prey (and the fantastic emancipation of a Harley Quinn”), with the part in parentheses given in tiny , scratchy handwriting on posters and posters for the film.

This title could hint at the film’s disrespectful and feminist tone, but it also added to the confusion that occasional movie-goers felt whether the film was Harley Quinn or a superhero team they hadn’t heard of before , This is especially true since Harley is not a member of the Birds of Prey team in either the movie or the comics. For those of you who don’t know, the Birds of Prey are Batgirls Team (and it’s not MIA in the movie too).

5. Maybe Harley isn’t as undecided as we thought



Harley Quinn has come a long way. She made her debut as a new buddy for the Joker, not in the comics, but on “Batman: The Animated Series” in the early 1990s. Since then, she has been incredibly popular with Batman fans and Margot Robbie has brought her to new heights in mainstream pop culture.

But fans might have overestimated how much she attracts a random audience compared to Wonder Woman and even Captain Marvel. Birds of Prey was never expected to reach the height of films with these two heroines, but neither was she expected to get such low turnout in a film that focused on her.

The marketing confusion might have dampened interest in her as a comic book protagonist, but the audience might not have asked for a solo film, although she liked being part of an ensemble in “Suicide Squad”.

Speaking of Wonder Woman, DC Films counts on the lasso heroine in the summer heroine “Wonder Woman 1984”. Warner’s summer slate also includes the May family film “Scoob!” And the June adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “In the Heights”. Both got a very strong social media buzz from their trailers.

The studio will also try to experience a surprise outbreak with “Tenet”, the mysterious Christopher Nolan film, which is intended to repeat the success that the director achieved 10 years ago with “Inception” at the box office. But all of these films are more than three months away, which means it will be a long time for the Warner team in Burbank to figure out what went wrong with Harley Quinn’s big party.

