San Diego State Basketball is the country’s last undefeated team. Are you also the most likely team in April?

The 2019-20 NCAA basketball season has been described in many ways, including “crazy”, “bizarre”, “wild” and “everyone’s game”. Another thing that many have said is that there is still a lack of great teams this year. It is difficult for some fans to bear. Especially those who support San Diego State basketball.

The Aztecs are the only team to have been unbeaten 23-0 (12-0) so far, with many of these victories dominating. They were on the national radar early on, beating both Iowa and Creighton to win the Las Vegas Invitational. This team throttled Utah by almost 30 points after leaving the Kentucky surprise behind and continued the great game in Mountain West action. With just two wins over last season’s leader, Utah State Aggies, the chances are good that the Aztecs will take part in the conference tournament at least without loss.

It took a while for this team to get the respect they deserved, and slowly the ranking rose to 4th place in the AP survey. However, they are not seen as real national contenders. According to the latest The Action Network odds a week ago, the Kansas Jayhawks have the best odds (7/1), followed by Duke and Gonzaga (10/1). You have to scroll down to find the state of San Diego that has the 13th best odds with 30/1.

There may not be much that keeps unbelievers from driving the Aztecs deep, but there is so much to like about this team. The state of San Diego should definitely be seen as a team that can win anything, from the lineup to the head coach and other aspects.

Here are five specific reasons.

