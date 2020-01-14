advertisement

Hollywood Superstar Will smithGemini Man is finally in retail stores across the country today and to celebrate the must-see thrill ride, SOHH / getFRUSH spoke to the technical supervisor Ben gervais on the top five reasons why this is a must-have HD / Blu-ray digital version.

Reason 1 – The alternative opening bonus feature

The alternative opening was something that we spent a little time working on. The reason this scene was cut is because it features the character “Junior” by Will Smith and we like that we wanted to keep the surprise a little later in the film. Also, it didn’t really advance the story as we had hoped. The actions of the old character Henry in this scene actually determine what happens later in the film, but the person that Junior assassinates at the start of this scene has no connection with the rest of the film. Visually, it is a rather intriguing opening. This is the reason why we shot it in the first place. Not everything you love is always a movie.

Reason 2 – Bonus content

I think it’s important for people to see cinema is a process and that’s what things like deleted scenes allow you to do. Filmmakers make mistakes, try different things, and also put a lot of work into the movies. That’s why you see these thousands of names at the end of the film’s credits. It is important to show all the work done in a great production like this. The bonus content here shows you how much work is spent on it. For my part, I was involved for two and a half years to do what amounts to about two hours of entertainment. It gives you a glimpse of this world.

Reason 3 – Beautiful action-packed sequences

The motorcycle sequence took months to plan. We had to do tests, we had to make cameras that would suit and be small enough to fit on a motorcycle. We actually had an old race track in Savannah on which we trained and used many waterfalls before leaving for Colombia. It really pays off so that we can make the big 45-second hit. This gives you a completely different action sequence than what you’ve seen in any other movie.

Reason 4 – The Ang Lee factor

Basically, Ang Lee focuses on showing people more than action. While this is an action movie, there is also all the drama and tension between Junior and the character of Clay Varris from Clive Owen and Henry and Junior. This kind of human interaction is really what makes Ang want to make movies. It’s so important because if you don’t get into the characters in a movie, you don’t care about the action. You want the stakes to be high. They are high if you really believe in the characters and can relate to them. This is what Ang brings to the table. He brings this human sensitivity and this intimacy very different from a Michael Bay or this kind of film.

Reason 5 – Making 3D movies

Making a CGI person fully digital is pretty much the holy grail of visual effects. For the most part, in this film, we really succeeded. It’s not aging, it’s completely CGI. This character is motivated by the performance of Will Smith but appears in hundreds of shots in the film. He’s a main character and a huge milestone. The most important thing is that after seeing the foregrounds, you forget that it is a CGI character and that it is just an actor playing a role in a film which is the really amazing part.

Ben gervais is an independent technical supervisor, specialized in the introduction of new technologies in current cinematographic processes. His most recent projects are developing 120fps post-workflow production technology for Ang Lee’s “Gemini Man” and “Long Halftime Walk”. He was the first to use the Arri Alexa in 3D (on Hugo for Martin Scorsese), as well as the first to use the Alexa M in 3D (on The Young and Prodigieux T.S. Spivet for Jean-Pierre Jeunet). Some of his other credits include X-Men: Days of Future Past, Crimson Peak and Pacific Rim. Ben is a member of SMPTE, as well as an associate member of the CSA.

