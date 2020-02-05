advertisement

It’s officially brick season and there has never been a better time to stay indoors with pure entertainment to watch. To celebrate WWE legend and hip-hop artist John Cena“Playing With Fire” is now available on Digital HD, Blu-ray and DVD today, here are five reasons why it’s essential.

Reason 1 – The cast is packed

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fpW43PsTi2k [/ integrated]

advertisement

On the cover, you think – “Wait, this is way too kiddy”, but don’t sleep – there is pure talent, comedy, thrills and a few chills from start to finish. Starring iconic WWE wrestler John Cena and enjoying major support from Keegan-Michael and John Leguizamo, this comedy is all kinds of funny. Don’t be fooled by the PG rating, this movie is for all ages and contains many discreet adult jokes scattered around.

Reason 2 – Deleted scenes

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=daOkKFiUGns [/ integrated]

There’s nothing worse than buying a new movie for your Digital HD collection or Blu-ray / DVD storage and just having the ‘Play Movie + Cast’ options on the menu screen. Fortunately, this is not the case with Playing With Fire. The deleted scenes give you even more time to embrace the madness of the main trio. From extended moments to wild scenes that just aren’t able to make the final cut, this bonus benefit adds additional information and laughs.

Reason 3 – Bloopers + Outtakes

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9vkqO5ogZ6M [/ integrated]

Staying on the theme of the extra benefits included in your purchase, blooperers and outings are just types of madness and laughter. Cena doing her best to keep a straight face or laughing Keegan-Michael makes this movie even more fun.

Reason 4 – Behind the scenes of gold

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BhFQZIdyyho [/ integrated]

The fourth reason why it is a must-have is because of the insight and reveals that you are receiving from all of the actors. Although John Cena is a ton of fun, it’s his co-stars and the kids who bring even more excitement to discover how they fit into their characters and offer breathtaking takes. The “Light up the laughs” and “What it means to be a family” feature really touches you and really gets you into the movie in general.

Reason 5 – The real smoke jumpers: here’s their story

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vOuO4u-d4kI [/ integrated]

The fifth reason why it deserves to be added to your collection is because of the story behind which the film is based. Going into life and what it takes to be a real smoke barrier brings a real sense of realism to this version. If you are looking for a sincere film with a ton of emotions, laughter and all the rest, it is obvious.

Enter below to win your own Blu-ray / Digital HD Playing With Fire!

advertisement