Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is on. From rap superstar Meek Mill to NBA baller JR Smith, everyone is on the wave of the video game juggernaut. The Season 2 Battle Pass just came out with all kinds of incredible new features. Free and premium levels to win, here are five reasons why the last season is a must.

(incorporated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SczPkU9_aHs (/ incorporated)

Reason 1 – There are new levels.

A new Season Battle Pass means 100 new levels, including two invisible weapons. Delivered free with the pass, players who reach levels 15 and 31 will unlock the Grau 5.56 and Striker 45 respectively. For those who invest, they can look forward to new weapon plans, watches, XP tokens, operator skins and Moreover.

Reason 2 – You can bring back a legendary character.

Those who buy the Battle Pass receive the classic Simon “Ghost” Riley Operator, bringing back a lot of nostalgia for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. It should also be noted that the beloved Rust card of the same title is back in standard multiplayer and the Gunfight game modes. Several new maps will also appear, including Atlas Superstore, Khandor Hideout, Zhokov Boneyard and Bazaar.

Reason 3 – It offers new game and return modes.

There will be lots of new actions to participate in, including brand new and return game modes. These include shooting tournaments, demolition, infected land warfare and NVG strengthening. New trials are also available, including Quad Race, Fire in the Hole, Price’s Alley and Behind Enemy Lines. These solo missions allow individual grinding time while gaining XP!

Reason 4 – The Pass is cheap.

Whether or not you are a competitive player, the Battle Pass Season 2 is affordable. It only costs 1,000 CoD points (or $ 10), but for those who don’t want to shred in the game, individual levels can be purchased for $ 1.50 each. However, look at it this way: if you work long enough and save the 1300 achievable CoD points with the pass, season 3 can be free.

Reason 5 – A new section hidden on the home screen.

After purchasing the Battle Pass and returning to the game’s home screen, you will notice a “Ranked” section. The biggest indication of what this relates to comes from the opening cutscene you see when you open season two for the first time. After you shoot down an enemy, the line “Gas is getting closer, we have to exile now. ” The next scene zooms out to show a plethora of distinct battles going on. Where does it happen elsewhere? In battle royals, like Fortnite. For now however, we can only speculate …

For more information and to collect your own Battle Pass, CLICK HERE!