The LA Kings will likely be one of the most active sellers on the 2020 NHL trading date. Which players are likely to trade?

As expected, the LA Kings season didn’t go too well. At the beginning of February, the kings were last in the Western Conference with a record of 19-28-5. In the NHL, only the Detroit Red Wings have a worse record and they are historically bad.

The kings are in a difficult position as they are a team that needs to be rebuilt, but they have a number of aging contracts. However, they are still in a very good position to be a seller at the close of trading as they have some free agents.

Usually, the kings have approached the deadline as buyers in the past ten years. But this time it’s just about improving their future. However, if they play their cards right, they could easily strengthen their already rapidly improved lookout pipeline and win more draft picks in the 2020 NHL Draft, which may be one of the best in the recent past.

The kings also have a ton of cap space. This could allow them to be a middleman in some professions, since most of the candidates are very close to the upper limit of the salary ceiling. Here’s a look at the players who will be in the NHL at the close of 2020.

Derek Forbort

Competitors are always looking for defensive depth at this time of year. Defender Derek Forbort could be a fascinating piece for a team that wants to strengthen their blueline. His cap hit is $ 2.525 million. This is a bit expensive for someone who has struggled with injuries like Forbort. He has played in just seven games this season.

However, the kings have room for a cap so that they can easily keep the salary and make his cap more attractive. It’s worth noting that Forbort played at least 20 minutes in one game in three consecutive seasons, though he’s a little over 15 per game this season on average.

