Without a doubt, the actress and singer knows how to dress very well

Danna Paola is one of the singers who know best how to dress for the occasion. The interpreter of “Hey Pablo” shows her most elegant, daring and sensual costumes through her Instagram account. Today we’re going to leave some for copying if you want to go partying.

1. White with a bow

As if it were a gift, Danna showed up in this white dress that framed her figure very well and complemented it with a bow tie that matched her perfectly when combined with the color of her lips.

2. Electric blue

This blue dress is perfect for afterwards. This not only makes her look more youthful, but is also extremely brave.

3. Gold to shine

One of her best outfits is without a doubt the one she used for the Glitter Parade de Cacharel perfumes. The belt is a good touch to shape the waist.

4. Dangerous in black

A much uncovered dress that still looks elegant. With this leather outfit, Danna has brought out her most dangerous side. The chain is a great detail.

5. Ready for success

Glitter is fashionable, so this dress is perfect to end any celebration. The makeup she was wearing here was undoubtedly what won the award because it made her look even more special.

