advertisement

The new year has just begun, but it remains normal for our list of paid iPhone and iPad apps for sale for the low, low price of zero US dollars. It’s a shorter list today, but there are a few titles that might interest you. And if you hurry up, you might get caught a few apps from yesterday too.

This post relates to paid iPhone and iPad apps that have been made available for free by their developers for a limited time. BGR is not affiliated with app developers. There is no way to say how long they will be free. These sales can end in an hour or now in a week – the only thing we can guarantee is of course that they were free at the time this message was written. If you click on a link and see a price next to an app instead of the word ‘get’, it is no longer free. The sale has ended. If you download the app, Apple will charge you for it. Some apps may have additional functions that require in-app purchases. Subscribe to our RSS feed or use that feed to create an e-mail alert so that you will be notified as soon as these messages are published and you do not miss any sales.

Landscape Video Converter

advertisement

Normally $ 2.99.

How do you deal with editing and displaying vertical video images? With people who record so much video with their smartphones, more and more vertical video is being produced. But if you share your video on YouTube or display on a standard 16: 9 landscape screen, it will look unprofessional.

This app offers the ultimate solution for this: it adds a landscape background with a vague, scaled duplicate of the video. The app offers options for adjusted blur, brightness and scale mode of the background layer. This will make your portrait, vertical video look great and professional !!

Moreover, the app offers various other functions, making it a one-stop video editing app:

– Trim, rotate and scale videos

– Receive and add audio to the video

– Trimming videos

– Change the speed of the video

… and with the improved version of the app you can save your videos in your Album so that you can share them on YouTube, Instagram etc!

Lots of fun!

Download Landscape Video Converter

Slider crash

Normally $ 1.99.

Your brain says: there is no solution. But your guts say: Nonsense, the answer is there.

Experience a brand new puzzle challenge: Slider Crash. Combine sliders of the same color on a carefully designed retro playing field. But the devil is in the details. Mirrors and rails direct the sliders, walls and rocks stop them, spirits or the abyss let them meet their maker. And then there are the other sliders …

– Up to 60 challenges in the Pro version

– Superior designed levels ensure fresh and bewildering puzzles

– Five motivational, unlockable numbers

– Mirrors, rails, switches, teleporter and lots of crazy things more … as if it would not have been enough in the first place

– You are stuck and cannot solve the problem, in any case? Okay, here’s our help system

– Do you think you’re okay? View our rankings

– Unlockable achievements / trophies

Download Slider Crash

Space Cat Star Hunter

Normally $ 0.99.

This is the PURR-fect game for cat lovers! Space Cat is on a mission to collect as many stars as possible. Space Cat uses its spaceship to glide through space quickly. But beware, because he is on a collision course full of CAT-astrophic asteroids! Just a warning, his meows can attract the attention of REAL CATS around you!

Download Space Cat Star Hunter

Visual acuity Charts

Normally $ 4.99.

Prevention is better than cure. Designed for children over 6, parents with young children and general practitioners, this app provides optically accurate eye chart optotypes for you to accurately measure distant visual acuity to detect myopia or myopia early so that you can take preventative measures and get help from a doctor early to prevent pseudomyopia from becoming myopia, or to prevent myopia from getting worse.

Supported eye diagrams:

1. Snellenkaart, with C, D, E, F, H, K, N, P, R, U V and Z, as defined in BS 4274-1: 2003

2. Tumbling E-card

3. Landolt C card

4. ETDRS card, with C, D, H, K, N, O, R, S, V and Z

5. HOTV card

6. ETDRS European map, with H, K, O, E, P, X, B, T, M and A

7. LEA symbols for toddlers

8. numbers

Predefined test distances:

* 6, 5, 4, 3 and 2 meters

* 20, 15, 12, 10, 6 feet

At exactly 6 meters distance from the ‘patient’ the optotypes on the 6/6-line (Decimal 1.0 or LogMar 0.0) must span a 5-minute arc, which means that the graph must be sized such that these optotypes are 8.73 mm long , and the upper (Snellen Fraction 6/60, Decimal 0.1 or LogMar 1.0) optotypes must be 87.3 mm long. At exactly 20 feet from the “patient”, the upper optotypes should be 88.7 mm long, since 20 feet equals 6,096 meters.

scenario:

1. “Doctor” and “Patient”.

2. Self-diagnosis with a mirror.

3. Self-diagnosis with a Bluetooth keyboard.

4. Self-diagnosis within reach.

indications:

1. Decimal (0.50)

2. Fraction (20/40)

3. LogMAR (0.30)

4. Group (5/10)

5. Group of people (6/12)

6. MAR (2)

7. VAS or VAR (85)

Test modes:

1. Autoplay

2. Manually

The app calculates the score in Autoplay. For LogMAR notation, the score (LogMAR value of the best read line) is + 0.02 x (number of missed optotypes). And the missed maximum is 3. For VAS notation, the score is an inversion of the logMAR scale, based on VAS = 100-50xlogMAR. For other notations, the score is the notation value of the best read line and optional minus number of missed optotypes, and the maximum number of missed is 2.

By default, setting “Play Interval to Next Optotype” is not. Available intervals in seconds: 2, 4, 6, 8 and 10. If the “patient” could not recognize the optotype within the interval, this counts as a failure.

By enabling “Record Scores” in Settings, you can track the progress of your visual acuity. Visual acuity scores from multiple testees could be recorded. Visual Acuity Score (VAS) is an inversion of the logMAR scale, based on VAS = 100-50xlogMAR. It is more intuitive because higher values ​​indicate better visual acuity.

In the score assessment, score 100 in blue indicates the reference standard, scores above 100 in green indicate no myopia, while scores below 100 in red indicate myopia.

Myopia testing requires different procedures and the first step is often to check the visual acuity remotely via a visual acuity card. And the decrease in visual acuity can indicate the development of myopia.

Download Visual acuity Charts

Wordeaters

Normally $ 1.99.

Wordeaters is an easy way to learn foreign words.

MOST IMPORTANT FEATURES:

– Combines a fun gameplay and an opportunity to increase your Russian vocabulary

– 2 modes: Russian-English and English-Russian

– 24 levels with 2000 most used words

– More than 20 levels on different topics (airport, city, food, clothing, etc.)

– The endless mode contains 3200 words

– All words have been uttered

– Very simple operation

– Nice graphics and sounds

Download wordeaters

Image source: App Store

. (TagsToTranslate) appsale

advertisement