advertisement

The week is coming to an end, but before you pack up your weekend, we have a list of free apps that you can view on your iPhone or iPad. Remember that these apps are only free for a limited time!

This post covers paid iPhone and iPad apps that have been made available for free by their developers for a limited time. BGR is not affiliated with app developers. There is no way to say how long they will be free. These sales can end in an hour or now in a week – the only thing we can guarantee is of course that they were free at the time this message was written. If you click on a link and see a price next to an app instead of the word ‘get’, it is no longer free. The sale has ended. If you do download the app, Apple will charge you. Some apps may have additional functions that require in-app purchases. Subscribe to our RSS feed or use that feed to create an e-mail alert so that you will be notified as soon as these messages are published and you do not miss any sales.

3DPro camera

advertisement

Normally $ 4.99.

Only one tap to record 3D videos from 3DPro

– without any Rendering Time (Live Rendering) ready to save after recording, show on VR glasses or your 3D TV and share on whatever you want.

Tips for perfect 3D videos:

– Moving your device while recording “automatic processes” works to get to know and process the scene better than the stability of the scene.

Download 3DPro Camera

Gravity Orange 2

Normally $ 1.99.

Gravity Orange 2 – Help the orange to get all the stars, then the window will open. Stick the orange through the window to go to the next level. Keep it away from the spikes because they are dangerous.

How to play:

– Cut the ropes to drop the orange.

– Bots with the green or red buttons to build rope.

– Collide with the buttons that contain arrows to change the direction of gravity.

– Move the red buttons on the board.

Characteristics:

1. 6 chapters, 48 ​​levels, more coming soon.

2. 4 characters and 8 ropes available.

3. Enter “HINT” for each level.

4. Multi-touch support.

5. Great physics.

6. Game Center supported.

Download Gravity Orange 2

HERO Keyboard with one hand

Normally $ 1.99.

Not enough hours in the day? Type smarter with HERO’s patented design that reduces 35% fingerprints (or “3 feet per Tweet”). How? In English we use only 9 keys 80% of the time, so the smarter design from HERO places those keys in the middle where your thumb is happy.

This is how HERO helps you:

– Telephone too large? Tilt your device or tap the arrow to move the HERO keys for easy 1-inch typing.

– Fingers too fat? Me too. The most used keys on HERO are 30% larger than QWERTY.

– @, #, -,?,!, Comma and period are always on the main screen.

– Tap the perfectly placed HERO Bolt button to enter a SPACE (or double tap for Period + SPACE).

– HOLD or 3D Touch the Bolt for super fast access to numbers, cursor control and your recent emojis and symbols.

– Hold or 3D Touch keys for accented characters, an em dash or underscore, a .com and more.

– Access to an ever-expanding list of stylish themes.

Let’s leave QWERTY for 10-finger typing, as it was designed for in 1873. Today, we need the efficiency of HERO to save every second we can. Join the movement and you can help with the development of HERO (swipe is in the plan!) With the HERO User Group.

Download HERO Keyboard with one hand

PDF All Pro – Maker, Editor

Normally $ 1.99.

PDF Creator helps you to create a new PDF file from printed documents / books by taking high-quality photos.

With PDF Creator you can create multiple PDF files with multiple pages and then send them by e-mail, Dropbox, iCloud, Google Drive, Box

– MOST IMPORTANT FEATURES:

+ Create a blank PDF

+ Create PDF from WEB

+ Create multiple PDF files by scanning / taking a photo:

* Take a photo or select a photo from the library and filter the image to a high quality and then convert it to a PDF file. multiple PDF files

* Easy to detect printed documents / books on image

+ Manager list PDF file that you have

– Multiple choice selection

– Delete multiple files at the same time

+ Send a PDF file by e-mail

– After creating a new file, you can send it to your e-mail or to everyone

– Synchronize your file with Cloud on multiple devices

Download PDF All Pro – Creator, Editor

Vxcam – AR Video Text & Emoji

Normally $ 1.99.

Add AR texts, emoticons and videos to the environment around you. when you’re done, you can take photos and videos as you move around and tell a story.

View the great features:

– Share your video report and photos with your friends on Snapchat, Facebook, WhatsApp and private texts.

– Add AR text in different fonts and colors

– Add your own videos to the environment around you

– Walk in your videos to experience them in 3D

– Ability to make great hologram videos.

– Videos that stay with real word objects when following images.

– Increase or decrease the size of objects using intuitive Pan movements.

– Walk around the objects as if they were in your world and experience the virtual reality

– Ability to sign freely in Augmented Reality.

– App now uses machine learning to identify the objects, so you can paste videos to real objects and also create amazing holograms.

– Use it for event management and route descriptions

– Use it for real estate and open houses

– Optimized for iPhone X

To create holograms, choose the flat and high-quality objects / images as the base surface.

Consider how your image / object is displayed under different lighting conditions. If an image is printed on glossy paper or displayed on a device screen, reflections on those surfaces can interfere with detection.

You can add any video from your library to create hologram and stick videos.

Download Vxcam – AR Video Text & Emoji

Image source: App Store

. (TagsToTranslate) appsale

advertisement