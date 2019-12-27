advertisement

Treasure Miner – 2nd gem mine

Normally $ 0.99.

Treasure Miner is a classic sandbox game. Build your own mining infrastructure and be the first miner to discover rare artifacts, ores and gems. Sell ​​your discoveries and expand your mine with new buildings, more lifts or better equipment. You can also improve your skills or buy new items such as ladders, lamps, plates or new tools.

So what are you waiting for? Make your choice and dig into the mine as deep as you can. Be the best miner on earth!

Game Features:

-Discover 17 rare ores and minerals (silver, gold, emerald, uranium, diamond …)

– discover rare artifacts

– Build your mine with different buildings

-many different items (ladders, boards, bridge and more)

-improvement of your infrastructure with lifts or truck

– bordered and deep maps

optimized for phone and tablets

Coming soon:

We are working on a major update with a new mine, more gems and more new ones

Characteristics. Help us by reviewing the game and sending us your suggestions on how we can do it

improve this game or just follow us on facebook, twitter or youtube.

HaloPDF – photo to pdf

Normally $ 0.99.

Convert photos to PDF documents in 3 easy steps

1. Open the app

2. Select photos

3. Press the Save as PDF button

Very simple operation, with HaloPDF you can create perfect PDF documents in seconds. In the functional design we go for the simple, with this app you will have more efficient productivity.

HaloPDF features:

* Easy *

We are designed to be simple and easy to use without additional functions. (supported dark mode)

* Unlimited *

Unlimited convert multiple photos to PDF.

* Fast and safe *

Every PDF conversion is performed on your device and all your images and files are saved on your device, without network conversion in seconds.

* Manage PDF *

All your converted PDFs are displayed as a list in the app that you can browse or delete.

* Share and print *

Converted PDF documents that you can share and print.

Buttons 3D

Normally $ 4.99.

Knots 3D is used by tree caretakers, fishermen, firefighters, climbers, soldiers and scouts of boys and girls around the world and you will quickly learn how to make even the most difficult knots. With more than 130 knots, Knots 3D is your reference! Grab some rope and have fun!

– Included in Scouting Magazine’s “The best scouting apps of 2016” and “Ultimate list of scouting apps” (2014)

– Featured in iOS Today, GQ Magazine, Boating Magazine, Guy Harvey Magazine and many other well-known print and online and media.

– # 1 Reference app in 75 countries

Have you ever wondered what a knot looks like turned 40 ° or maybe 90 °? Or maybe you want to see what a Bowline knot or Constrictor knot looks from the back? Use your finger to turn the knot and see how it looks from every angle in 3D!

Choose from 135 different nodes and see how they are connected with incredible details. View the knot yourself or use your finger to tie and release the knot. It is easy to see where the virtual rope goes back and forth. (Something about a rabbit and a hole and a tree, right?) Zoom in on the button to see it closer or turn it for a different perspective. Can your old school button app do that?!

Product features and functions

– Compatible with iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch (universal app)

– High-resolution images with photo-realistic rope structures

– Learn to make 135 unique knots

– See how nodes bind and pause at any time or adjust the speed of the animation

– Rotate nodes in 360 degrees, 3D views to study them from any angle

– Zoom in on a node to view it in more detail

– Interaction with the button on the screen via multi-touch gestures such as pinch to zoom and swipe to tie / loosen.

– Browse buttons by category or search by name

– Completely independent – No internet required!

– 100% localized for more than a dozen languages: English, Chinese, Danish, Dutch, Finnish, French, German, Greek, Hebrew, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, Swedish and Turkish!

Each 3D node has detailed reference information, including link points, strength and reliability, structural information and Ashley reference numbers (ABoK) and sometimes the history behind the node.

The nodes are arranged by Category (Boating, Climbing, Fishing, Scouting, etc.) and Type (Bight, Loop, Stopper, etc.). If you find a button that you like or want to come back later, add it to your list of favorites for quick reference.

3D BUTTONS

——

Anchor Coupling, Ashley’s Bend, Blood Knot, Bowline, Bowline on Bight, Buntline Hitch, Carrick Bend, Cats Paw, Clinch Knot (Improved), Clove Hitch, Constrictor Knot, Larks Head Hitch, Double Sheet Bend, Figure 8 Knot, Figure 8 Bend , Figure 8 Loop, Fisherman’s Eye, Fisherman’s Knot, Jar Sling Knot, Loop Knot, Overhand Knot, Perfection Loop, Rolling Hitch, Round Turn & Two Half Hitches, Running Bowline, Square Knot (Reef Knot), Sheepshank, Sheet Bend, Stevedore’s Knot, Surgeon’s Knot, Surgeon’s Loop, Taut Line Hitch, Timber Hitch, Water Knot, Alpine Butterfly, Trucker Hitch, Prusik Hitch, Rapala Knot, San Diego Jam, Diagonal Lashing, Double Coin Knot, Mooring Hitch, Round Lashing, Shear Lashing, Square Lashing, Trefoil Knot, Jury Mast Knot, Monkey’s Fist, Turk’s Head and more!

Docky – Color gradient bars for backgrounds

Normally $ 1.99.

Docky is a fun new way to update and adjust your phone even further! With an easy-to-use tool, you can choose from a wide range of beautiful designs that personalize your device like no ordinary background can.

Docky works by combining the design that you like with your wallpaper. This gives your device a much more streamlined appearance, making your phone more stylish than someone else’s.

It is the only app of its kind that is compatible with the iOS 7 Parallax effect ON!

Choose one now and enjoy the new updated look of your phone.

let’s get led – led banner app

Normally $ 0.99.

Let’s Led turns your iPhone / iPad into a ticker display. a time clock and with more than 100 symbols you can send any message.

