The biggest, boldest statements that come out of Hollywood often come on Oscars night, as we’ve seen in recent years, amid demands for non-white representation and the rise of the #MeToo movement.

So you can rightly say that the political accusations surrounding the biggest night in the film calendar have undoubtedly never been so exciting, and it’s easy to forget that the Oscar awards of the past decades have never lacked outsiders, controversial winners and politicians , all of these things manifest in unforgettable moments on stage.

These are 5 of the most historic, controversial moments in Oscars history that you may have forgotten.

1. 1972 – Jane Fonda uses her acceptance speech to protest Vietnam

The early 1970s were exactly the time when Hollywood became a place where anti-establishment and progressive values ​​flourished.

This was particularly noticeable at the ’72 Oscars, where the mood against an apparently endless war in Vietnam was at an all-time high. Jane Fonda went straight to the press after receiving her award for best actress for Klute in an incredibly short speech.

“While we all sit there and give awards, which are very important awards, murders are being committed on our behalf in Indochina. And I think everyone out there is aware of who I am and I think everyone out there Awards. ” I want it to end just like me. And I didn’t think I had to say it. I think we had it. I really do. I think everyone feels that way. ”

2. 1973 – Marlon Brando sends an Native American to decline his price

If the academy thought they would take a break from politically charged statements the year after Fondas Despite, they were completely wrong. The best actor’s winner, Marlon Brando, not only declined his award for his work on The Godfather, but also sent an Apache girl named Dingen Littlefeather to protest Hollywood’s portrayal of Native Americans.

The crowd’s response provided a particularly powerful moment, saying everything you need to know to see how radical Hollywood has had to (and must) change its minority interpretation since then.

“Unfortunately, he cannot accept this very generous award,” Littlefeather told the audience. “The reasons for this are the treatment of the Indians by the film industry and television in reruns and the recent events at Wounded Knee.”

3. 1978 – Vanessa Redgrave upset almost all of the world’s Jewish population

Actress Vanessa Redgrave is one of the oldest and loudest political voices in Hollywood history, and she was perhaps clearest in the late 1970s, when Yasser Arafat’s Palestinian Liberation Organization was at its peak.

Redgrave was an outspoken supporter of the PLO, which made Jewish Hollywood so angry that protests by the Jewish Defense League forced her to be escorted to the Oscars by ambulance.

Redgrave continued to spur her on during her heated acceptance speech for the best supporting actress for Julia, which made the seated audience moan and hiss.

In the middle of the speech, she called the demonstrators “a small group of Zionist crooks” and described their behavior as “insulting the size of Jews around the world and their great and heroic record of the fight against fascism and oppression”.

4. 1990 – Elia Kazan

When the Cold War increased in the 1940s and 1950s, the anti-communist mood in Hollywood peaked. This led to what is now known as “The Hollywood Blacklist”, in which entertainment industry members accused of communist relations had ceased to work.

A tram called Desire director Elia Kazan was probably one of the ringleaders at that time. She has been accused of being an informant and challenging a number of other directors and actors for communist relationships.

This naturally earned him countless enemies across Hollywood, and when he took an honorary Oscar for his life’s work in 1990, half of the audience, including Sir Ian McKellan, Jim Carrey and Nick Nolte, stayed seated.

May 5, 2003 – Michael Moore proclaims Bush

Two years after the US went headlong into the war on terror, the US population was just waking up to the catastrophic, bloody state it was bound to become.

Still, Hollywood’s elite was far from the beacon of anti-war sentiment, and Colombian director Michael Moore’s speech criticizing Bush and his reasons for the war in Iraq caused a response from the masses that was even greater than enough to raise eyebrows today.

“We like non-fiction and we live in fictional times,” he said. “We live in a time when we have fictitious election results that elect a fictional president. We live in a time when a man sends us to war for fictional reasons, be it the fiction of duct tape or the fiction of orange alarms “We are against this war, Mr. Bush! Shame on you, Mr. Bush! Shame on you!”

