advertisement

Sonos announced on Friday that it is increasing the price of the Sonos Port and Sonos Amp by $ 50 each as it moves the production of those two devices from China. The price increase will take effect early next year and will not affect other Sonos products. That smells of course, but you can make up for next year’s price increase by saving money on Sonos speakers before 2019 is over. The Sonos One SL is still available on Amazon for $ 149 or $ 139 if you buy a 2-pack because you also get a $ 20 Amazon gift card. The Sonos One with Alexa costs $ 169 instead of $ 199, the Sonos Sub is $ 100 off and the Sonos Amp is $ 539.99 plus shipping, but there are only a handful in stock for this price.

Sonos One SL

Brilliant sound – get rich, room-filling sound with the all-new Sonos one SL and control it with the Sonos app, Apple airplay 2 and more.

For every room – the compact design fits in almost any room. Place it on your kitchen countertop or store it in your office bookcase. It is moisture resistant, so you can even put it in the bathroom.

Apple airplay 2 – stream sound directly from your iPhone or iPad and ask Siri to play Apple Music.

Stereo Sound with Two – Pair Sonos with some SL in the same room for stereo separation and more detailed sound. Use a couple as a home cinema at the back with a playbar, play base or bar.

Build your system – easily connect Sonos speakers in different rooms via Wi-Fi to create a home sound system that brings together every room and everyone.

Easy to use – installation takes a few minutes and operation is easy with the Sonos app and Airplay2.

Sonos One SL 2-pack with $ 20 Amazon Gift Card

Brilliant sound – get rich, room-filling sound with the all-new Sonos one SL and control it with the Sonos app, Apple airplay 2 and more.

For every room – the compact design fits in almost any room. Place it on your kitchen countertop or store it in your office bookcase. It is moisture resistant, so you can even put it in the bathroom.

Apple airplay 2 – stream sound directly from your iPhone or iPad and ask Siri to play Apple Music.

Stereo Sound with Two – Pair Sonos with some SL in the same room for stereo separation and more detailed sound. Use a couple as a home cinema at the back with a playbar, play base or bar.

Build your system – easily connect Sonos speakers in different rooms via Wi-Fi to create a home sound system that brings together every room and everyone.

Easy to use – installation takes a few minutes and operation is easy with the Sonos app and Airplay2.

Sonos One

The powerful smart speaker with built-in voice control

Get rich, room-filling sound with Sonos One and control it with your voice, the Sonos app, Apple AirPlay 2 and more

The compact design fits in almost any room. Place it on your kitchen countertop or store it in your office bookcase

Amazon Alexa is built in so you can play music, watch news, set alarms, answer your questions and more, completely hands-free

Connect two Sonos Ones in the same room for stereo separation and more detailed sound

Alexa speaks English and Spanish

Sonos Sub

The wireless subwoofer for deep bass.

Hear and feel the difference when you connect Sub wirelessly to your Sonos system.

Put it upright, place it on its side or put it under the couch.

Experience pure bass with no buzz, rattling or vibrating.

Combine with Sonos Beam, Playbar or Playbase for incredible home cinema and add surrounds for immersive sound.

Sonos Amp

The versatile amplifier for all your entertainment

Connect everything from your turntable and stereo to your wired speakers to enjoy vinyl, CDs, stored audio files and streaming. You can even power outdoor speakers and extend your Sonos system to the backyard

Enjoy stereo sound for shows, movies, and video games when you connect Amp to your speakers and TV. Add a few Sonos One edges wirelessly for immersive home cinema

The rack-mounted design has a specially developed heat sink for optimum air flow and heat management

Get brilliant sound without sacrificing space or design with Sonos Architectural by Sonance, a collection of ceiling, wall, and outdoor speakers optimized for Amp

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to stay up to date with the newest and best deals we find on the internet. Prices are subject to change without notice and all of the discount coupons listed above may be available in limited stock. BGR can receive a commission on orders placed via this article.

Image source: Sonos

advertisement

advertisement