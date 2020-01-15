advertisement

For the second time in less than five years, a team shocked the NHL by parting with Gerard Gallant. He won’t be out of a job for long as these five teams are likely to call.

The curse of the Jack Adams Trophy has returned. This time, former Vegas Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant claimed, who was removed from his position on Wednesday, January 15, and replaced by former San Jose Sharks head coach Peter DeBoer. Gallant won the Jack Adams Trophy in 2017-18 after leading the Knights to the Stanley Cup Final in their first season.

This is not the first time that Gallant has been fired. It’s not even the first time that a team firing him has shocked the NHL. Gallant was fired by the Florida Panthers in 2016. The veteran of 541 regular season games behind the bank is back on the free market. Gallant may want to take the time to find a new team. But you can bet teams are interested in adding it now.

It’s rare for a Jack Adams winner (and one who didn’t just rely on weird shooting or savings rates) to be available in the middle of a season. Gallant is one of the best coaches in the industry. While the Golden Knights underperform this season, I think their problems are more related to the squad than the coaching.

Gallant will be available as long as it wants to be. If he wants to wait, the teams will be happy to do so. But if Gallant wants to continue training, these five teams have to call him.

Honorable mention: San Jose Sharks

I would love nothing more than the San Jose Sharks and Golden Knights to swap coaches effectively. Gallant and DeBoer hate each other and I’m all in the league for more pettiness. Every Sharks versus Knights game had the drama of Monday Night Raw during the Attitude Era of the WWE.

5. Seattle

The Seattle NHL expansion team has no name yet. You don’t even have a head coach. Damn, they’re not even a damn team and won’t be for a while. But you can bet that general manager Ron Francis Gallant has put high on his list of head coaches. Coaching an expansion team is very difficult. It requires a special person. Gallant is the type of person.

He has the experience of immediately turning an expansion team into a Stanley Cup contender. Remember Vegas quickly pounced on Gallant when it became available. He was released in November and retired until April. Seattle should get in touch with him as there couldn’t be a more perfect candidate to lead the NHL’s latest expansion team.

