January 7, 2020 Nicolas Zart

Byton intensifies its digital life by unlocking more of the potential that M-Byte has to offer at CES 2020. The company has made a strong point to deliver more to its future user experience with a wave of content partners that are beginning to enchant more .

The Byton CES 2020 reveals centered on 5 points, its first content partners:

Byton occupants can see ViacomCBS and Access programming on the 48-inch screen. Both companies offer a theater-like experience in the vehicle (EV). AccuWeather for real-time weather updates. Aiquido for voice control of apps. Cloud Car, offers a cloud-based infrastructure. Road.Travel for online travel bookings and XPERI for digital HD radio.

This is the start. More partners will probably be announced when the M-Byte prepares for launch.

Byton also announced a developer program that can be used to develop applications for the Byton. It also announced that many will be delighted, a stationary energy storage system for residential and commercial applications based on M-Byte battery technology. And all this will work with his two new financial partners from a financing round of Series C. These new partners come from Korea and Japan, respectively Myoung Shin Co. and Marubeni. They will continue to work together on opportunities in mobility services, energy solutions and overseas production and distribution.

A visibly excited Daniel Kirchert, CEO of Byton, said: “When BYTON focused on creating the first smart device on wheels, this was exactly the kind of commitment we had in mind. The BYTON M-Byte with its unique user experience offers developers the opportunity to present in-car interactions in a way that is more attractive than ever before. “

This was followed by Andreas Schaaf, Byton Chief Customer Officer, who said: “Like any great smart device, it is not only what it can do but also what you do with it. With the announced new partnerships and the limitless potential of the BYTON Developer program, we foresee a revolutionary interaction that will be a game changer for the BYTON M-Byte and its users. “

The Byton partnership with ViacomCBS and ACCESS delivers an in-EV video experience for its users and unlocks what Byton has promised in the past 3 years, a truly digital experience on a smart mobility platform. Byton users can access the entertainment company’s TV brands through ACCESS Twine ™. It is called the BYTON stage, a rich video experience in the M-Byte. Visitors can see the presentation at the Byton CES 2020 stand.

The AccuWeather weather and route information app gives Byton users local forecasts from AccuWeather, part of the Byton strategy for connected cars. The app also informs users about upcoming weather changes at their destination.

The other M-Byte app comes from Aiqudo to enable voice commands from mobile apps on your smartphone via the company’s Voice to Action® platform. This allows voice commands in the vehicle to work seamlessly with mobile apps via Bluetooth with simple and natural language commands. This is something that Byton has been very dear to, as I saw last year at the Co-Creation event in Los Angeles.

Warning: the video below is long and fairly unprocessed. It was shot without a tripod.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zQvMncXBDH0 (/ embed)

We have been told that the Q Action® system of the Aiqudo will find out which app to call. It supports multiple languages ​​and interaction with thousands of apps.

Another announcement was the Byton and CloudCar collaboration and consumer result, that is a voice-first, natural language interface that is suitable for drivers. It offers worldwide access to uniform infotainment services via a network of content partners.

Jeff Chung, vice president of Digital Engineering at BYTON, told the press: “Access to cloud-based information and services is an integral part of the BYTON user experience. CloudCar, with their speech interface, makes that easier and more comfortable. “

You can add to this Byton Road. To travel, a solution for online travel bookings to worldwide destinations with composite recommendations for every part of the journey, and it is customizable. Road.Travel offers notifications about nearby places to eat or visit, help with reservations, all according to your preferences.

There will also be XPERI, which brings a digital HD radio and DTS Connected Radio to the BYTON M-Byte. The Xperi HD radio offers channels with clear digital audio, multiple programmable channels and rich text and image metadata on the BYTON stage.

The Byton M-Byte supports DTS Connected Radio, which allows you to automatically switch to the IP audio stream of a station when you drive out of the terrestrial broadcast range, so you don’t lose what you were listening to.

The big news is really it Byton developer program. It opens the door to create and integrate content and services that are displayed around the 48-inch BYTON stage of the M-Byte. The company has released UX Design documentation and app development guidelines for partners and developers. Byton is already developing apps and services for entertainment, health, productivity, e-commerce and other experiences that seamlessly connect to the mobile and automotive world.

This CES event was not thin about disclosures or details and the company went even further. Byton intrigued us by saying that it will develop stationary energy storage systems for residential and commercial applications. Based on the M-Byte battery technology, the energy storage systems in the Nanjing battery assembly line are manufactured in cost-effective packages.

This is just a quick run that Byton revealed yesterday in what his biggest CES so far has revealed. A crowd of international journalists almost fought for good seats. Stay informed, because I will interview David Twohig, Byton CTO and many more.

