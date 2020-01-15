advertisement

Some stellar Irish artists are releasing songs and albums this month – or have recently released music.

We have chosen five that we think you should really hear.

In fact, each month we will provide you with a list of five new songs by Irish artists that you should be happy to listen to.

The kick-off for 2020 is … *drum roll*

AOIFE NESSA FRANCES – ‘Balance’

Prepare to hear a lot of that name (okay, those three names) this year. Dubliner, 28, releases his debut album “ Land of No Junction ” this week on British independent label Basin Rock, and has already received major applause – including the magazine’s prestigious Album of the Month slot. Uncut. Its mesmerizing mix of folk, pop and rock sounds from another era, and this magnificent song influenced by the 60s superbly enhance its intoxicating voice.

THE LOST BROTHERS – “After the fire”

This folk duo, from Navan and Omagh, has worked with notable names over the years: Brendan Benson, Richard Hawley, Bill Ryder-Jones. For their seventh album, they recruited artists like M. Ward, Howe Gelb from Giant Sand and longtime bassist Bob Dylan, Tony Garnier, who produced ‘After the Fire After the Rain’. The gentle gallop of this dreamy and discreet little number is really very pretty.

PADDY MULCAHY – “The Sunday Child”

If ruminative and stimulating ambient music is your bag, you would do worse than check out Paddy Mulcahy’s new album. The producer and composer of Limerick recently released “ How to Disappear ” and it’s an exercise on how to create textured exploratory music without sinking into “ background music ” territory. This song is as meditative as possible.

SOLKATT – “Nocturne”

Leo Pearson and Peter Lawlor originally crossed paths to create a soundtrack for the Red Bull Soundome at Electric Picnic in 2017. Finding a musical relationship, they embarked on other writing sessions which resulted in ” Nocturne ”- an album that combines their“ love of balanced dance floors with their interests in ambient sounds ”. The title track certainly does that; his beat house-driven foil perfect for those breathless choppy voices and woozy synth riffs.

VYVIENNE LONG – “Seahorse”

She may resign herself to being best known for her work with Damien Rice, but Vyvienne Long’s CV has accumulated impressive entries over the years. The cellist’s third album ‘A Lifetime of High Fives’, released in November, is a delight – from the playful waltz of this song to the darker chamber pop and delicate and skillful orchestration.

