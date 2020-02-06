advertisement

If you are looking for new music to devote your time to this month, you are not too far to go.

2020 got off to a good start with our selection of songs by Irish artists who released good music in January.

We continue this trend in February, with a selection of five titles that we think are worth your time.

*

advertisement

PRETTY HAPPY – “Schmuck”

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cyk0xs2gX4E (/ integrated)

This cork-based trio is undoubtedly rough around the edges, but their energy and enthusiasm are beyond reproach. It is useful that their new single “ Schmuck ” offers four minutes of giddy, breathless and pleasantly disjointed guitar music, with jangly power pop and ragged Pixie-style rock notes in the mix.

*

FOX JAW – “Sun Goes Sideways”

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JKFvO_27Yn4 (/ integrated)

This Limerick group mixes rock and filthy pop music to great effect; the result, as heard on their new single, is a strident melody that gargles with the dark current plundered by QOTSA or Interpol, but which also has the indie mainstream appeal of a group like Kasabian. Their new album “Breathe in the Strange” will be released on February 21.

*

MOON LOOKS ON – ‘Friends Keep Dropping’

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_SEi6hWjY48 (/ integrated)

A group of seven pieces led by Sligo-born Stephen Gormley, Moon Looks On attracts several genres to their orbit: everything from folk and soul to reggae and country has been heard in their previous versions. Their latest single is a simple, sober folk-pop melody that it is impossible not to stomp on.

*

HARE SQUEAD – ‘Minor Gangsters’

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gXNWwqTEbf8 (/ integrated)

Originally from Tallaght but now based in London, this hip-hop duo (which used to be a trio) was inspired to write this song after a noteworthy meeting with conservative politician Rory Stewart (you may have seen it in line), who called them underage gangsters’ after meeting them on the street. Two EPs are in preparation in 2020, and it’s a tempting taste of what’s going to happen.

*

SION HILL – “Last minute”

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-9JEMhwJIe4 (/ integrated)

This London-based Dubliner, whose real name is Nathan Johnston, is doing great things in Germany right now; this is his last release on Warner Music Germany. Written about his horrible timing and inspired by arriving three hours late to the writing session with Rich Turvey (The Coral, Blossoms), it’s an ultra-radio-friendly pop song.

advertisement