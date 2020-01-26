advertisement

The 2020 Grammy Awards were supposed to celebrate music and musicians, but the tragic news of the day – that Los Angeles basketball legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter were killed in a helicopter crash – cast a long shadow over the event at the Staples Center, the place On the Kobe, his magic worked as a laker.

However, the show went on and there were many winners as well as many of the performers who praised Bryant throughout the show.

There was also a big winner – Billie Eilish, the talented LA teenager who won four big trophies and won the main categories – but that meant those categories went to the same artist, which is a disappointment if the goal is to get the wide range of honor talent available at the event. We bet Eilish would agree.

These are the most memorable notes from the so-called “Music’s Biggest Night”.

1. Kobe Bryant Honors: The death of the basketball legend inspired at the beginning of the show in honor of Lizzo and Alicia Keys, and the surprising loss of such a Los Angeles icon inspired audience feedback on the performances and subtle shouts throughout the show.

2. The fashion: The outfits were eye-catchers – there was so much pink! – and one of the most discussed was Ariana Grande.

3. The services: While some of the artists like Lil Nas X, brought in K-pop stars BTS and rap legend Nas, and Tyler, the creator, Boyz II Men, Charlie Wilson, and dozens of Tyler clones brought out to dance and close shaking your wigs, a few other artists like Billie Eilish, who were stunned with a reserved performance, and Demi Lovato, who shed a tear while singing, offered much more reserved but equally powerful performances. Oh, and H.E.R. and rooted Gary Clark Jr. were both on fire in their appearances, as was the Nipsey Hussle tribute with John Legend, DJ Khaled, Meek Mill, YG, and probably a few others.

4. OK, not every performance was a winner: Jonas Brothers performed – but you probably forgot it, didn’t you? – and Aerosmith wanted to revive his previous resurrection through Run-DMC, and things weren’t going as it would have been if both legends had only done something different.

5. Diversity disappointment: While we have all kinds of respect for the hometown hero, Eilish, the 18-year-old has taken home a huge handful of awards that are given to other equally deserving artists such as Lizzo, Lil Nas X, HER and Lana Del Rey Vampire Weekend and Ariana Grande.

