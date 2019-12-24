advertisement

Each film must exist on its own, but there were some trends in 2019

At the beginning of 2019, there was only one guarantee for this year’s series of franchise films: Disney would clean up. While this has certainly come true, the rest of Hollywood has picked a mix of sequels and potential franchisees with extremely mixed results.

advertisement

On the one hand, Warner Bros.’s plan to give the Joker its own mid-budget movie paid off beyond expectations. “Joker” became the first Golden Lion superhero winner at the Venice Film Festival and the first R-rated billion dollar hit. “Jumanji: The Next Level” is a strong Christmas alternative to “Star Wars”, and “John Wick: Chapter 3” has given Lionsgate the greatest success since “La La Land”.

On the other hand, the audience was not at all interested in seeing Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton reunited for another “Terminator” film. Combined with the poor results from the sequel to “The Shining”, “Doctor Sleep” and “Charlie’s Angels”, “Terminator: Dark Fate” caused a chain reaction that resulted in the entire box office falling below the projections in November. “Hellboy” and “Men in Black: International” were also examples of failed attempts to bring a dormant IP back to life.

So what can we learn from Hollywood’s attempts to bring name recognition and nostalgia up to date? Here are our takeaways.

Also read: 2019 movie franchise tracker: which blockbusters get sequels? (Photos)

1. Ends can be big … if they are earned

When studios come up with big tentpole films, they often look for a catch to interest the audience in a sequel. But the promise of an end can also be a catch.

“Avengers: Endgame” was clear proof of this. Endgame, the culmination of a decade of films from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, was the largest film in box office history and a global event that has never been seen in film history. Although the MCU continues, “Endgame” promised a final bow for some of the characters that have been in the center for the past decade – and provided some sort of closure for fans.

But it wasn’t just Tony Stark whose last chapter was written. The promise of an end was used in marketing for other films such as “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”, an animated saga that may not fit the cultural footprint of Toy Story, but was of great importance to millions of young people who went to the cinema Grew up over this decade. While the 3-quel race in February didn’t bring in as much money as the “How to Train Your Dragon 2” released in summer 2014, it still managed to earn more than half a billion worldwide.

Also read: Why “How to Train Your Dragon” franchise was “uniquely suitable” for Dreamscape VR Experience

2. Not every franchise company can wait five years to continue

But not every story can wait five years for a new chapter, like “How to Train Your Dragon” did. Some sequels of films released in 2014 saw their earnings drop dramatically compared to their previous episodes. Warner Bros. was a particular victim of this as “The Lego Movie 2” and “Godzilla: King of the Monsters” decreased 45% and 59%, respectively, compared to their respective original releases.

“The Lego Movie” became a cult hit and in 2014 “Godzilla” was considered the best American version of the Kaiju franchise. But both films had lost much of their novelty when their sequels arrived. Warner had released two spin-offs from “Lego Movie” based on Batman and Ninjago. “Lego Movie 2” was actually the fourth episode of the franchise. In addition, the humorous style of franchise maker Phil Lord and Chris Miller is extremely popular and is used in children’s titles such as “Spider-Man: In the Spider Verses” and “Teen Titans GO to the Movies”, which triggers another sequel to the film Lose piece of its uniqueness.

A similar effect could have hurt “Godzilla”, since creature features like the two films “Jurassic World”, “Rampage” and “Kong: Skull Island” have given the audience many chances to see huge beasts smashed on the big screen. A fight between Godzilla and Ghidorah in “King of the Monsters” might not have been that appetizing for anyone other than hardcore fans. Sometimes it’s not just the most well-known elements of a franchise film that can lose their shine.

3. Not everything has to hit the jackpot to be a hit

At a time when Disney is releasing a movie that brings in $ 1 billion every other month, it’s important to remember that a movie doesn’t necessarily have to reach that number to become a hit (especially if the cost of production is far are under a miracle) extravaganzas). Warner’s $ 100 million superhero film “Shazam!” For example, $ 364.6 million in global earnings was enough to secure a sequel.

Universal would never make Hobbs & Shaw as successful as the multi-billion dollar Fast & Furious films, but he was able to raise awareness of the spin-off’s connection to F&F “Sharpen to earn $ 759 million worldwide. And after a year where nothing seemed to work, Lionsgate earned his first hit worth over $ 100 million in over a year with “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum” – the rare threesome that was significantly more than his brought two predecessors.

Also read: “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” hits the box office with $ 175 million

4. Nostalgia has its limits

Remakes of Disney Renaissance films like “The Lion King” and “Aladdin” have shown that nostalgia can be a powerful force for cinema-goers, but reviving a familiar title won’t always be enough. An hour to the limits of nostalgia was difficult in early November when “Terminator: Dark Fate”, “Doctor Sleep” and “Charlie’s Angels” were bombed at the box office.

All three films attempted to capitalize on titles that first became popular in the 70s and 80s: “The Terminator”, “The Shining” and the original television series “Charlie’s Angels”. But while all three have their loyal fans, revivals still need general interest to succeed. An entire generation grew up without “Charlie’s Angels” or “The Shining”, and the “Terminator” series has not had a popular entry since 1991. If the 18-25 year olds are not interested, your franchise won’t last long.

Also read: 5 reasons to fill up Charlie’s Angels at the box office – and why Elizabeth Banks is not worried

5. Always have a backup tent pole

A major reason why 2018 was such a huge year is that many studios released some of their best tent poles: Disney had “Avengers”, Universal had “Jurassic World” and Paramount had “Mission: Impossible”.

Apart from Disney, however, the studios cannot rely on a single franchise to provide a reliable source of money year after year. In years when these top titles are not on the plan, a backup plan must be created. Universal had neither “Jurassic” nor “F & F” on the plan and could continue with “Hobbs & Shaw”, “Secret Life of Pets 2” and some non-franchise films like “Us”. Warner Bros. pushed “Wonder Woman 1984” until next year, but was still successful with “Joker” and “It: Chapter Two”.

On the other hand, Paramount saw its upswing in 2018 to a disappointing 2019, with no films grossing more than $ 100 million domestically. The studio should have a better year 2020 with sequels to “A Quiet Place” and “Top Gun”, but Tom Cruise won’t be able to save the studio forever. We will see in the coming year which studios have enough depth in their tentpole diagrams to keep the number of tills constant.

“Terminator: Dark Fate”, “Dark Phoenix” and 11 other box office busts in 2019 (photos)

There were many box office hits in 2019 from “Avengers: Endgame” to “Joker” to “Us”. But as always, there are films that jump when they hit the cinemas. Some attempts to revive franchisees have failed. Others are poorly reviewed films that cinema-goers hardly notice on the marquee. Either way, they made this list.

“Replicas” Gross $ 9.2 million ($ 30 million budget) – Keanu Reeves had a great year in 2019. “John Wick: Chapter 3” was a hit, a viral video of his E3 appearance became a meme and that Sequels to “Bill & Ted” and “The Matrix” lie in his future. But in January, he starred in this critically played story of a neuroscientist who defies the law and scientific ethics to create clones of his late family. Entertainment Studios

“The child who would be king” $ 32 million ($ 60 million budget) – Unlike other films on this list, critics were positively surprised by this family film about a British student who realizes that he is King Arthur’s reincarnation. The audience ignored the critics’ praise and transformed “The Kid Who Be King” into one of several busts for 20th Century Fox in the last few months before the Disney merger. 20th Century Fox

“Serenity” $ 14.3 million ($ 25 million budget) – Critics and audiences shot this thriller with Anne Hathaway as his wife and her ex-husband as captain of the boat (Matthew McConaughey). She offers to pay $ 10 million to kill her new husband. Serenity didn’t even earn that amount in North America at just $ 8.5 million for a D + from CinemaScore surveys. Aviron

“Miss Bala” $ 15 million ($ 15 million budget) – In 2011, “Miss Bala” became a hit in Cannes and was selected by Mexico for the Foreign Language Oscar. But this remake with Gina Rodriguez was far less fortunate and hardly brought in his production budget. Sony

“Captive state” 8.7 million US dollars (25 million US dollars budget) – An interesting concept: A science fiction allegory for US imperialism when an alien race conquers the earth and turns it into a vassal state. But between the mediocre reviews and the pop culture dominance of “Captain Marvel” “Captive State” didn’t go anywhere. focus features

“The Beach Bum” $ 4.4 million ($ 5 million budget) – Another swing and miss for Matthew McConaughey, though critics praised him for this stoner comedy by Harmony Korine, in which Snoop Dogg, Zac Efron, Starring Jonah Hill and Jimmy Buffett. NEON

“Hell Boy” $ 44.6 million ($ 50 million budget) – And now we come to the summer blockbuster bombs, starting with Lionsgate’s failed attempt, “Hellboy” with David Harbor instead of Ron Perlman and a lot of blood instead of Guillermo del Toro’s leading hand revive. The result was one of the most clicked movies of the year that ended in theaters two weeks after the release of “Avengers: Endgame”. Lions gate

“Men in Black: International” $ 253 million ($ 110 million budget) – Sony may have lost a bit on this “MIB” spin-off, but any impairment was quickly wiped out by the success of “Spider-Man: Far From Home” later in the summer made . However, this was a failure as it was a failed attempt to turn “MIB” into another “Jurassic World” and replace the original cast with hot new talent. While Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson were praised for a good attempt, critics and audiences agreed that there is no substitute for Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones. Sony

“Dark phoenix” $ 252 million ($ 200 million budget) – 19 years of “X-Men” films at Fox ended with the greatest possible impact when Simon Kinberg’s planned take on Jean Gray’s villainous turn became the summer’s most famous bomb. Simon Kinberg blamed the bomb, which was identified as the main reason Fox posted an operating loss of $ 170 million in its first Disney-owned business quarter. Disney / Fox

“The kitchen” $ 15 million ($ 38 million budget) – Warner Bros. enjoys a great fall thanks to “Joker” and “It: Chapter Two”, but the end of summer was a tough time for them with two big bombs. The studio took a risk for Andrea Berloff’s adaptation of “The Kitchen”, a Vertigo comic about mob women who take over the business of their dead husbands. But despite the starring roles of Melissa McCarthy, Elisabeth Moss and Tiffany Haddish, the critics went through the script of the film and the audience quickly ignored it. Warner Bros.

“Goldfinch” $ 9.6 million ($ 45 million budget) – A month later, WB went bust again with an adaptation of Donna Tartt’s Pulitzer-winning novel “The Goldfinch”. Critics of the Toronto premiere weren’t impressed, however, and like “The Kitchen,” viewers looked at the reviews and moved on. Warner Bros.

“Zero Ville” $ 68,000 (budget unknown) – In recent years, James Franco has spent much of his time working on very opaque films that are rarely seen in theaters. His most recent work, an adaptation of Steve Erickson’s “Zeroville”, was the biggest bombshell of his career at just $ 8,900 on his opening weekend. You read that correctly. myCinema

“Terminator: Dark Fate” After three malicious sequels, the “Terminator” franchise was to be given a boost by the return of original star Linda Hamilton and creator James Cameron as a producer – $ 102 million, with a budget of $ 185 million. Despite better reviews, “Dark Fate” did little better than its predecessor, “Terminator: Genisys,” as occasional audiences lost interest in the series, while hardcore fans were put off by the shocking fate of John, the once-savior, Connor. Paramount

Previous slide

Next slide

You may not even have known that some of these films exist

There were many box office hits in 2019 from “Avengers: Endgame” to “Joker” to “Us”. But as always, there are films that jump when they hit the cinemas. Some attempts to revive franchisees have failed. Others are poorly reviewed films that cinema-goers hardly notice on the marquee. Either way, they made this list.

advertisement