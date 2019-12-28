advertisement

By Mina Kaji and Emily Shapiro

Five people were killed and several others injured when a small plane crashed in a field next to a post office in Louisiana on Saturday.

The twin-engine Piper Cheyenne took off from the regional airport in Lafayette and crashed “under unknown circumstances” about a mile away.

advertisement

At the time of the fire, shortly after 9:20 a.m. local time, there were six people on board. Lafayette Police Sgt.Paul Mouton told ABC News.

The only survivor on the plane was taken to a hospital, Lafayette fire chief Robert Benoit told reporters.

Three people were also hospitalized, including two postal workers.

According to the fire department, the crash set the plane and a car on fire. Both flames were quickly extinguished, officials said.

The plane was headed to Atlanta when it went down, firefighters said.

Investigators from the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board were sent to the scene of the accident.

This Lafayette accident is the deadliest crash in Louisiana civil aviation since January 2009, when a helicopter crashed into a swamp and killed eight people, according to NTSB records.

ABC News’s Jeff Cook and Kaylee Hartung contributed to this report

advertisement