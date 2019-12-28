advertisement
By Mina Kaji and Emily Shapiro

Five people were killed and several others injured when a small plane crashed in a field next to a post office in Louisiana on Saturday.

The twin-engine Piper Cheyenne took off from the regional airport in Lafayette and crashed “under unknown circumstances” about a mile away.

At the time of the fire, shortly after 9:20 a.m. local time, there were six people on board. Lafayette Police Sgt.Paul Mouton told ABC News.

The only survivor on the plane was taken to a hospital, Lafayette fire chief Robert Benoit told reporters.

A photo shows a destroyed car that an airplane broke into near Verot School and Feu Follet streets in Lafayette, La., December 28, 2019. A photo shows a destroyed car in which an airplane broke near Verot School and Feu Follet streets in Lafayette, La., December 28, 2019. Lafayette Daily Advertiser via Imagn

A photo shows the burned down exterior of a post office where an airplane broke near Verot School and Feu Follet streets in Lafayette, La., December 28, 2019. A photo shows the burned down exterior of a post office where an airplane has broken in nearby Verot School and Feu Follet streets in Lafayette, La., December 28, 2019. Lafayette Daily Advertiser via Imagn

Three people were also hospitalized, including two postal workers.

According to the fire department, the crash set the plane and a car on fire. Both flames were quickly extinguished, officials said.

The plane was headed to Atlanta when it went down, firefighters said.

Investigators from the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board were sent to the scene of the accident.

This Lafayette accident is the deadliest crash in Louisiana civil aviation since January 2009, when a helicopter crashed into a swamp and killed eight people, according to NTSB records.

ABC News’s Jeff Cook and Kaylee Hartung contributed to this report

