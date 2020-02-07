advertisement

The iPhone 11 Pro is really a stunning smartphone, right? Of course Apple introduced the design all the way back in 2017, but the company gradually refined it well. The glass front and back sandwich has a stainless steel frame that is a lot above everything you’ll find on an Android phone these days. And that three-lens camera that everyone complained about last year when they saw it in leaks is now the new standard. It is indeed a beautiful smartphone … and if you want to keep it that way, you better buy a damn good thing to protect it. Fortunately for you, Amazon has so many best-selling iPhone 11 Pro cases that are much cheaper than you might think. Below are 11 amazing cases that all protect your shiny new iPhone 11 Pro, and each case costs $ 15 or less.

Smartish iPhone 11 Pro Slim case – Kung Fu grip

【Super grip texture】 Just the right amount of grip … Fewer toilet drops!

【Ultra-light and durable construction】 Thin and protected? It must have a life coach

【Protective air pocket corners】 Think of airbags for your iPhone

【Compatible with wireless charging】 Charging via the cover. Nikola Tesla approved!

【Subtle and tight】 So dear, you will hardly know it is there

Syncwire Ultra Hybrid iPhone 11 Pro case

Hybrid technology: made from a TPU bumper with a durable PC back

Wireless charging & Screen protector friendly: work perfectly with wireless chargers. Fits most external 5D and 3D screen protectors.

Crystal Cear: transparent and flawless material lets you enjoy the appearance of iPhone 11 Pro while offering additional protection.

Camera and screen protection: raised edges lift screen and camera from flat surfaces

Premium support: premium support without other costs. Fast and easy to reach customer service to solve your problems within 24 hours.

AOWIN Liquid Silicone Case for iPhone 11 Pro

【Shockproof and full body protection】 Made from high quality rubber silicone material, this phone case can effectively reduce shock effects and offers full body protection for iPhone 11 Pro

【Support for wireless charging】 5.8 inch Silicone case for iPhone 11 Pro has an ultra-thin design that makes wireless charging possible without taking the cover off; offers great protection to your phone without adding bulk

【Non-slip and easy to clean】 The premium silicone can cause a certain amount of friction that can prevent the smartphone from sliding out of your hands or falling off the table while providing a smooth silky grip feeling; Dust and dirt can easily be wiped off with a wet cloth

【Camera and screen protection】 This phone housing has a raised edge design around the camera and screen frame that can effectively prevent crushing or cracking

【Warranty service】 We offer a 12-month replacement warranty for quality issues; Please contact us via us-service@outlook.com if you need help from us

Spigen Thin Fit Classic (ver. 2) Apple iPhone 11 Pro case

Scratch-resistant PC keeps the phone light and pocket-friendly

Supports magnetic car holders with its QNMP compatible slot

Precisely designed split-type body with seamless cutouts and responsive buttons

Soft SF coating adds extra grip to the housing for added convenience

iPhone 11 Pro case Compatible with Apple iPhone 11 Pro

Ringke Fusion No-Smudge Matte Case Made for iPhone 11 Pro

Flexible TPU and smooth silky matte finish PC is anti-fingerprint and prevents greasy stains and dirty stains.

The semi-transparent Frost PC back has a smooth, soft feel and offers great collaboration and texture for the iPhone 11 Pro.

The easy sliding and soft texture is a perfect protection for the back of frosted glass of the iPhone.

Secure your device with a built-in Quikcatch lanyard hole to attach wrist bands or neck bands.

Compatible with most screen protectors and Ringke Dual Easy Film. / Supports wireless charger.

Image source: Zach Epstein, BGR

