Florida Atlantic head coach Willie Taggart added young players with high ceilings and transfers who can contribute immediately.

BOCA RATON – The first notable departure from the Lane Kiffin era in Florida Atlantic: Willie Taggart came to his press conference early with a smile.

A quick look at Taggart’s first signature class at FAU shows similarities with Kiffin’s formulas. Instant-play transfers and players from across Florida and the southeast, particularly from Georgia and Alabama, have signed with FAU in recent months.

The FAU announced 24 players as part of its 2020 signing class. Taggart believes that the FAU has met “all” needs in the past few weeks.

“We have not only satisfied the needs of good football players, but also the needs of great character children and children who are concerned with the right things,” said Taggart.

Five takeaways from the 2020 Atlantic book signing.

1. No sudden losses: Every player who has made a verbal commitment has put his pen on paper on Wednesday. Florida State University high-quarterback Willie Taggart Jr., Taggart’s son, was the first officially announced FAU signer on Wednesday.

The Zephyrhills Christian Academy fights Malik Jones, the only contract from the Kiffin era that didn’t sign in December.

Taggart and his co-workers deserve to not only keep most of Kiffin’s commitments – Alabama High School defender Kendrick Simpkins was fired last month and signed daily flips with rival Western Kentucky in the US on Wednesday.

2. Willie trains Willie: The only quarterback that FAU signed in this cycle was Taggart Jr. The 6-foot-2 Taggart threw 20 touchdowns last season and ran for another 10 points. When asked if his athletic son was only a quarterback or if he could move to another position, Taggart referred to Lamar Jackson, an outstanding former Boynton Beach.

“I tried to move him and he didn’t want to move,” said Taggart Sr. “He said,” I was a quarterback and I greet him for it. “

US all-conference quarterback Chris Robison and substitute Nick Tronti are expected to return to their red shirt youth season.

“It’s great to have someone like Chris (Robison) in front of you to learn from,” said Taggart.

3. Much short-term help: Former Duke-wide recipient Aaron Young is already enrolled at FAU as a graduate transfer. Sébastien Dolcine, an offensive offensive player at Junior College in Kentucky and defender of Alvin Dempsey III, joined the Owls last month. All three will have the chance this spring to fight for snapshots at locations affected by wear and tear.

Former Clemson recipient T.J. Chase is expected to enroll at FAU this summer as a graduate transfer. Lou Dorsey verbally agreed to the FAU on Wednesday, but the school did not disclose his signature.

Taggart said he expects recipient D’Marcus Adams and defender Malcolm Lamar, who played for him in Florida in the second year, to comply with the exemptions so that they can play in 2020.

Don’t be surprised that there will be further help for FAU in the coming months, as the transfer portal is always in play.

4. On-site recruitment … It’s unfair to talk about Taggart turning its back on word about recruiting counties in Palm Beach, Broward, and Miami-Dade. Taggart signed Coconut Creek High Linebacker and Miami Edison defender Trevor Reaves on Wednesday. Miami Columbus’s offensive lineman Andre Lamas signed with the FAU in December.

As talented as this area in South Florida is, Taggart and the FAU would have done poorly if it hadn’t branched out to other areas. Towards the end of his press conference, Taggart said he believed that the majority of the FAU’s next signature class would come from these three areas.

5. The future looks bright: Grading a signature class minutes after graduation is a fool’s task. Some of the players that received the most attention at FAU in 2017 and 2019 never made it onto campus. Others were buried or transferred on the depth map.

Taggart filled most of the holes that he had inherited or that had opened. Both the FAU’s offensive and defensive lines received young bodies and players who were able to achieve immediate effects. Newbie Justin McKithen is a quick receiver who may be Willie Wright’s heir to the slot. The 6-foot-2-Reaves are reported as one of the largest cornerbacks of the FAU, provided that no further transfer takes place.

If Taggart’s goal was to add players who can quickly help the defending Conference USA champions win a second title, he seems to have passed that test. As far as 2021 and beyond, only time will tell, but this is a class that has the potential to keep FAU favorites in the league for the foreseeable future.

