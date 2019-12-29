advertisement

The 2019 dolphin season is over. And what a way to cope.

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – Bill Belichick called the season finale between New England and Miami a “playoff game” for his club.

But it was Brian Flores’ Dolphins who played desperately on Sunday.

advertisement

Miami defeated New England 27-24 at Gillette Stadium and ended their season 5-11. After a 0-7 start in the first season under Flores, the Dolphins went down 5-4.

The dolphins are in danger of falling back one point in the first round of the next NFL draft after reaching the fifth day. But it’s probably worth the cost.

Miami hadn’t won in New England since 2008.

Seasoned quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick completed a 5-yard touchdown pass to surprise Mike Gesicki by 24 seconds. Tom Brady launched a series of side panels to recreate Miami’s miracle in the last few seconds, but to no avail.

New England needed a win to secure the home advantage in the first round of the NFL playoffs. That goes to the Chiefs and the Ravens in the AFC.

Flores decision to stay with Ryan Fitzpatrick in the last two games of the season and not switch to Josh Rosen was rewarded. In fact, it now seems clear that it was right.

Fitzpatrick raised teammates like DeVante Parker, who topped 100 yards and topped 1,100 for the season.

Miami was an outsider with 15.5 points against a team they beat 43-0 in week 2. But this was another Dolphins team on the track.

Flores, offensive coordinator Chad O’Shea, defensive coordinator Patrick Graham and staff should be praised for an excellent game plan that puts understaffed Miami in the winning position. All three coaches had worked under Belichick in the past.

New England took the game’s first lead, 24-20, at 3:53 when Tom Brady hit James White for a 13-yard touchdown pass.

But the dolphins didn’t want to give in.

Here are five examples from an exciting game to end the Dolphins opening campaign under Flores:

1. Miami has pulled out the stops to win.

Miami scored 133-17 in the first three games of the season against Baltimore, New England and Dallas, but were much more competitive after that.

Miami players have largely shown in the last nine games of the season that Flores craves toughness, discipline, and intelligence. Another thing Flores has shown this season is that he trains without fear.

In this game, Miami called a fake punt in which Punter passed incomplete Matt Linebacker to linebacker Deon Lacey. Receiver Isaiah Ford also considered a pass, but pulled the ball down for a successful run.

And receiver Albert Wilson tried two passes. He completed a pass across the field to Patrick Laird. And he threw Durham Smythe incomplete.

Flores has shown his players that he will do anything to win. And it will be fascinating to see what he and his employees do with more talent.

2. DeVante Parker is the breakout star of Miami in 2019.

Parker had a fascinating matchup with pro bowler Stephon Gilmore but made repeated games on the field as he has been playing all season.

Parker catches the ball smoothly and turns aggressively on the field.

Everything Parker has done this year rewards Miami’s trust in him with a season of over 1,100 yards. Parker is one of only seven dolphins in franchise history to reach this brand. Jarvis Landry did the feat in 2015 and 16.

Dolphins Pro Bowler Xavien Howard has long said that he or Gilmore are the best corner in the league. What Parker did on Sunday was a perfect end to a great season.

Parker reached a range of 100 meters on Sunday for the fourth time this season.

3. Of which Godchaux and Andrew Van Ginkel put pressure on.

Godchaux could promise to extend the contract. He has had a very solid career. But sometimes on Sunday, the defensive device generated unusual force along the line of the scrum.

If Godchaux, a very strong choice in the fifth round of Miami in 2017, could play like Sunday, it would create a strong combination with newcomer Christian Wilkins.

Miami’s decision to activate Andrew Van Ginkel at the end of this season due to a foot injury has proven to be correct.

Van Ginkel, who was also elected in the fifth round, showed himself to be a promising passer against the patriots. Van Ginkel was selected this season and if he can be a spin next year, that’s a big bonus for Miami.

Trent Harris of the University of Miami also picked up a sack in the fourth quarter. The Dolphins had Taco Charlton inactive and used Charles Harris sparingly on Sunday.

4. Eric Rowe’s move to security is a complete success.

Rowe gave Miami a 10-0 lead when he intercepted Tom Brady after 35 meters in the second quarter. Brady was shaky and didn’t look normal this season.

Rowe jumped a route that was apparently intended for Danny Amendola, but was also near Sony Michel. It was a wonderful moment for Rowe, the former patriot.

Brian Flores, Patrick Graham, Josh Boyer and Tony Oden made an outstanding decision to get Rowe from cornerback to safety during the season in which he flourished in passport reporting. Rowe played a bit of security in Utah and seems to be the perfect player to hide tight ends and ward off setbacks and recipients.

It also seems that Miami’s decision to extend Rowe this season was well thought out and timely. It’s worth noting that Adrian Colbert missed a duel against linebacker / defender Elandon Roberts, which allowed a tie against 17 in the third quarter. Colbert has missed some open duels this season.

5. Where Miami is in the NFL Draft.

At the start of Sunday’s game, these were the top eight teams in the NFL draft order and their record. Let’s keep an eye on these results as they unfold.

Miami wants the teams on this list to win:

1.Bengals (1-14): WON vs. Browns

2. Redskins (3-12): in Dallas, 4:25 p.m.

3. Detroit (3-11-1): against Packers, 1 p.m.

4.Giants (4-11): against Philadelphia, 4:25 p.m.

5. Miami (4-11): WON in New England

6. Jacksonville (5-10): against Colts, 4:25 p.m.

7. Chargers (5-10): LOST in Kansas City

8. Carolina (5-10): Lost to New Orleans

To sign up for a free Dolphins newsletter, click here.

@schadjoe

jschad@pbpost.com

advertisement