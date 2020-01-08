advertisement

Florida Atlantic opens its first season with Willie Taggart on September 3rd in Minnesota.

BOCA RATON – The full Florida Atlantic 2020 soccer plan was released in a conference USA press release on Wednesday afternoon.

FAU will start Willie Taggart’s first season as head coach in Minnesota on Thursday, September 3. Below are five takeaways for Owls’ 2020.

1.Owls are tested early: the full schedule for non-conferences has been official for almost two years, but Minnesota’s 11-2 appearance in 2019 was a surprise. The Golden Gophers won double-digit games for the first time since 2003 and went 6-1 at home.

The FAU’s only victory over a Power 5 program was in 2007 against Minnesota. After hosting FCS Stony Brook on September 12, the FAU will travel to Georgia Southern after seven combined games in the past two seasons.

The FAU ends the non-conference game against the USF on September 26. The game serves as a reunion for USF offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. and defensive coordinator Glenn Spencer, who both played the same roles at FAU last season. Taggart was head coach of the USF from 2013 to 2016.

2. Familiar format: After two weeks of goodbye last year, the FAU only opened the week of October 17, 2020. This allows the FAU to return to its normal schedule of six games, including all four non-conference games, before the goodbye week and six games afterwards. The FAU says goodbye to a Southern Miss road game and returns with a trip to Marshall.

The FAU last played a regular game outside of the conference season after its goodbye week in 2015.

3. Challenges on the road: Five of the six teams that FAU competed on the road next season were bowl teams in 2019. The exception, Middle Tennessee, has not lost to the FAU since 2004. The FAU has also never hit Marshall on the street.

4. Cheap late start: Marshall is always a challenge for FAU, but the other five post-bye games are all winning. Texas-San Antonio and Old Dominion rebuild programs under first year coaches. The FIU upset Miami last year, but faces a challenging 2020 after losing several starters through graduation and transfer portal.

Although Western Kentucky was impressed by Tyson Helton in the first year, the Hilltoppers have to replace quarterback Ty Storey and star receiver Lucky Jackson. Middle Tennessee had high potential in 2019, but was struggling to end profitable games.

5.Call national television … The official television times and program information have not been known for a few months, but the FAU kick-off in Minnesota should attract national interest after the successful 2019 season of both teams. The USF game is not lacking in storylines, especially after former Bulls head coach Jim Leavitt was appointed FAU defensive coordinator last month.

CBS Sports Network has broadcast the FAU’s last three games with Marshall. The FAU matchup with Western Kentucky on November 7, in which Taggart played as head coach of the Hilltoppers from 2010-12 and later acted, could be another attractive game for the networks.

