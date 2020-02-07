advertisement

Carbon SS4, by Cedarglen Homes.

Supplied / Postmedia

As Alberta enters Year 6 of economic uncertainty, the Calgary Real Estate Board is envisioning room for improvements in the housing market, both for resale and new construction.

One indicator that the forecast refers to is sales growth at $ 500,000 and below the price point in the last quarter of 2019.

Ann-Marie Lurie, CREB chief economist, said in a recent statement that job growth combined with recent easing in mortgage rates and lowering prices is starting to bring some buyers back to the lower end of the market.

Here’s a picture of new homes in the Calgary area that fall below the half million dollar threshold.

Savanna – Northeast

With a footprint similar to single-family homes and plenty of room for a family of four or more, a duplex can be good value. Rohit Communities has several models attached to Genstar’s Savanna, such as Denver’s three-bedroom floor plan, 2.5 baths, upstairs laundry and flexible floor space. With a side entrance, the basement can be developed for income or extended family members. Savanna is part of the larger Saddle Ridge with an LRT station, Genesis Center, schools and shopping.

Builder: Rohit Communities

model: Denver two-story duplex

size: 1,460 square feet plus 640 square feet in the basement

Price: From $ 374,900

Show home: 107 Savanna Blvd. N.E.

Airdrie – Chinook Gate

Local builder Airdrie McKee Homes packs almost 3,000 square feet of living space into the two-story Lough Neagh floor plan in the Chinook Gate Residential’s community. The spacious two bedroom three bedroom home has a main floor flat and high bonus room. Plus, the front car garage has room for a family of two cars. Chinook Gate is southwest of Airdrie with fast shopping links and south of QEII with Calgary.

Builder: McKee Homes

model: Car garage in front of Lough Neagh

size: 2,290 square feet

Price: From high – $ 300,000

Show home: 408 Chinook Gate Square

Carrington – Northwest

Mattamy Homes’ Brinkley is not your typical city bath plan. The angular design adds a modern twist to the two-story town, with plenty of space for a double car garage, bedrooms off the main entrance and unique owner-occupancy on the second floor. Three Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom in Carrington Convenient by Mattamy Homes, a new community with enviable public spaces, parks and quick access to the Mattamy Rotary Greenway and Stoney Trail.

Builder: Mattamy Homes

model: Brinkley – Urban Townhome

size: 1,436 square feet

Price: From $ 354,900

Show home: 183 Carrington Circle N.E.

Walden – Southeast

An affordable single-family model, with a main floor double room, pantry and generous closet space, Huntley is an efficient floor plan from Excel Homes in the Walden community of Genstar east of Macleod Trail. The optional third floor Latia offers extra space for a master retreat or bonus / media room. Walden Trails connects to Fish Creek Provincial Park and a large environmental reserve. It’s five minutes south of Shawnessy Town Center, Cardel Recreation Center and LRT.

Builder: Excel Homes

model: Huntley two-storey house

size: 1,413 square feet

Price: Mid – $ 300,000

Show home: 490 Walgrove Street S.E.

Belmont – Southwest

The efficiency of building to a zero point often makes a home with a family more affordable. Cedarglen Homes’ 24-foot model carbon, embraces one side of the lot in Belmont’s Anthem United community with an equally effective double plan. SSY Carbon has a bath and mud walk-out garage, bonus room above and a four-bedroom option. Belmont is south of the settled community of Silverado, next door to Spruce Meadows.

Builder: Cedarglen House

model: Carbon SSY 24 with two pre-drive floors

size: 2,031 square feet

Price: From $ 459,900

Show home: 155 Terrace Belmont S.E.

