Gmail is by far the most popular e-mail platform in the world. We all use it, we all love it, and most people agree that they can never think of leaving it for another email service. Google and its Gmail product have caused a complete revolution in email – you may not remember that, but for Gmail you actually had to pay for your email service. Imagine that! Another thing that Gmail did was simplify email, just as Google did years before for searching. People no longer had to worry about things like folders, archiving, or deleting emails to free up valuable storage. The interface has also been simplified to remove all clutter and to help users focus on what’s important.

As is the case with all Google products, they start out quite easily but after a while they get a huge amount of new functionality. Google Maps is an example that we discuss quite often, but the same goes for Gmail. We use it so often that we are on autopilot after a while. That’s great, because it means that Gmail does its job and stays out of the way while we work. But it also means that we stop exploring Gmail, so we miss so many new features that Google adds every year. Of course, most of them probably won’t interest you, but some have the potential to dramatically influence your workflow and improve your Gmail experience. In this post we are going to cover five great Gmail features that are somewhat hidden and hard to find, so not everyone knows them.

Schedule emails

Sometimes you want to answer an e-mail immediately, so that you no longer have to think about it, but you don’t want to seem over the top. Other times you want to send someone an e-mail at a specific time or on a certain day, but you want to compile it now while it is fresh in your head. With the “Send Schedule” feature from Google you can do exactly that and it is concealing itself.

When you have compiled an email with the Gmail site on your desktop or laptop, do not click on the main body of the send button. Instead, click the small down arrow on the right side of the button and click “Schedule Send.” You can then choose one of the suggested times to send your e-mail or select “Choose date and time” to set a different time that you would like. You can do the same in the Gmail app on your iPhone or Android device – just tap the three dots in the top right corner of the ‘Compose’ screen and choose ‘Schedule Send’ from the drop-down menu.

Smart composing

Smart Compose is a great new feature that was added to Gmail last year and it can save you a lot of time. In short, the function predicts what you will type and you can insert predicted words or entire sentences by pressing the tab key on a computer or by tapping the space at the end of the predicted sentence on a smartphone. Enable this on the General tab in your Gmail settings by scrolling down to “Smart Compose” and clicking the button next to “Write suggestions on”. By default you get generic suggestions or you can enable personalization to enable Google to keep track of your writing style and offer personalized suggestions.

Send confidential emails

This is a great feature that most people don’t know – and just like “send schedule”, it hides itself in sight. On the ‘Compose’ screen, click on the padlock / clock icon at the bottom or tap the three-dot menu button on your smartphone and choose ‘Confidential mode’. You can prevent the e-mail from being forwarded, copied, printed or downloaded and you can also set an expiration date so that the e-mail is automatically deleted after a certain time. Finally, you can set the e-mail to require an access code to be read and the access code will be sent via SMS.

buzzers

Are you a procrastinator? Don’t worry or be ashamed … most people are. If you have a tendency to postpone answering emails, or sometimes send and forget to follow emails, there is a great feature in your Gmail settings called “Nudges” that you will like. Scroll down on the General tab in the settings to enable it and it will restore old emails to your inbox when needed, along with a suggestion to reply or to follow up.

Search for emails by date

The latter is an oldie but goodie, and most people know nothing about it, despite the fact that it is so handy. If you exchange a lot of emails with a specific recipient or topic and you need to find an old email without having to dig through hundreds of search results, add something like “before: 1/1/2020” or “after” : 15-7-2018 “in your search. This will help you to shorten the time frame and it will certainly speed up your searches.

