advertisement

A tractor trailer caught fire in Castaic caught a bush fire on Wednesday afternoon, January 22, and forced the authorities to shut down both sides of Highway 5.

Around 3:30 p.m., the authorities received a call for a large drill that had caught fire on the right shoulder of the northbound lanes of the 5 freeway near Cherry Canyon, said California Highway Patrol officer Stephan Brandt.

advertisement

Flames spread from the vehicle to nearby vegetation and triggered a brush fire that fired at least half an acre, said Austin Bennett, a fire department representative from Los Angeles County. County firefighters supported the National Forest Service, which led the fight against the fire.

No injuries were reported.

Although the fire was extinguished at 4:14 p.m., both sides of Highway 5 remained closed.

Truck fire at Castaic northbound 5-Frwy pic.twitter.com/52EgYeQJ3I

– Joan Vieweger (@jdview), January 22, 2020

Authorities blocked the lanes north on Lake Hughes Road in Castaic and the lanes south on Smokey Bear Road in Lebec, Brandt said.

The fire burned in part of the highway, where alleys cut through the grassy foothills of the San Emigdio Mountains.

The cause of the fire was still unknown, but Brandt said it was not a result of a crash.

advertisement