advertisement

Five people, including a child, were killed in the Russian city of Perm on Monday when a hot water pipe exploded overnight and flooded a basement hotel room with boiling water. At least three other people were hospitalized with burns after the incident in the Mini Hotel Caramel, which is located in the basement of a residential building, the region’s investigative committee said.

Andrei Babikov, a doctor who treated the victims, said a 33-year-old woman had burned 35 percent of her body. Two men, aged 28 and 35, were in less serious condition.

advertisement

Regional governor Maxim Reshetnikov said it was a “terrible accident”.

“We will conduct the necessary reviews with law enforcement and surveillance services,” he said in an Instagram post. “Special thanks go to the rescue workers who were burned themselves when they took people out.”

Videos posted on social media show how thick steam is pouring out of the hotel entrance in the early morning hours of Monday and the emergency services are present.

Investigators opened a criminal investigation to determine whether the deaths were due to negligence.

The exploded heating pipe had been in operation since 1962 and had been broken several times in the past, the news agency RIA reported, citing a source from the Perm Rescue Service.

“There were no casualties in previous explosions,” said the source. “It was not replaced, it was only repaired.”

By Alexander Marrow and Andrey Kuzmin.

Additional reporting from Peter Scott.

advertisement