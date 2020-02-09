advertisement

This is the second in a five-part series featuring new home interior designers take into consideration five parts of a home. This week, we look at the ingredients for a high-performance kitchen.

After being buried in the back of the house where meals were prepared and the clutter contained, the kitchen has evolved into the epicenter of the home. Cooking is a communal event and loading the dishwasher is part of the party.

New home buyers often choose their floor plan based on how much they love the kitchen plan and direct their budgets to space updates.

Interior designer and home decorator Rachel Amsterdam with builder Calgary Homes from Avi says she loves moving away from traditional ideas of what we think should be in a kitchen.

“I like to create spaces that are functional but that have visually interesting, unexpected and memorable elements.”

She is working on five new show homes to be unveiled this year and the Stampede Rotary Dream Home Theater. She shares her personal research and insight into the latest trends in kitchen design.

Islands

The kitchen islands are stretched to their limit, so why not have two? Amsterdam says the double islands are ready to make a debut.

“We are seeing that trend. We are also seeing islands that look like a piece of furniture with legs,” she says.

Many buyers want waste and recycling organizations on their islands as well. She believes the islands will continue to be square or rectangular.

“More functional than a curved island and saves space.”

countertops

People still rely on quartz countertops. Quartz is king, says Amsterdam, but the shiny white quartz will be destroyed with darker countertops that begin to appear alongside dark cabinets.

“Organics are also coming back, so natural or textured stone is a choice for countertops and back splashes. We are seeing red bricks in the walls or piles of stones, ”she says.

High gloss can soon be gained, as matte finishes on countertops, cupboards and even their appliances are now coming into vogue.

pantries

Reality TV may be responsible for the ultra-organized pantry, extremely dressed in 2020.

“There is a tendency to make your pantry more of a statement. At Stampede Rotary Dream Home, we are putting a floor of super fun tiles in our pantry,” she says.

A wall and ceiling with color or color statements, an interesting light fixture, and a glass door, so that people can see a more beautiful pantry are indispensable.

“You can’t just use your pantry to store cereal boxes and dog food. You can’t hide all your stuff there. The Kardashians started this trend of having everything looking very organized and aesthetic. wearing it on our future homes. “

equipment

Integrated refrigerators and dishwashers have long been a hallmark of a state-of-the-art kitchen, but as the trend becomes more popular, this seamless style will become mainstream.

“We’re even seeing built-in closets where you open a big door and there are drawers behind it,” Amsterdam says.

White, black, stainless steel, black steel and a rumored white option – which she has yet to see – are popular options, but glowing devices are in our future.

“I’ve seen the green matte and blue forest range. Dolce and Gabbana came up with a Moroccan line – very bright and very bold. I think we’ll see hardware companies present more opportunities in the next five years,” he says. it.

storage

Open shelves are big right now, a trend not for the faint of heart or clutter mess.

“I don’t know how functional it is for the regular person because things have to look perfect all the time, but the open shelf is something we’re seeing a lot of. Especially open plate shelves – we’re doing this in the dream house, “she says.

In addition to the aforementioned waste and recycling cupboards, pot drawers are a must in most kitchens.

“They make life easier for many people.”

Bonus Notes

Luxurious and stain resistant tile, vinyl is now more popular than hardwood and should extend across the main floor to the kitchen because “the tile is out.” Terrazzo, however, is in, a composite material made of stone, marble, glass or quartz.

The plaster may go up around the beginning of this year. Plaster hood fans and, as soon as they are revealed at Dream Home, the textured fronts of the plaster-made fireplace are on trend.

