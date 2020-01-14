advertisement

January 14, 2020, 11:15 p.m. EST

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – So far, five of the twelve Democratic presidential candidates have confirmed that they will be on Monday for King Day at the Dome in Colombia.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, Senator Bernie Sanders, businessman Tom Steyer, Senator Elizabeth Warren and Tulsi Gabbard all confirmed.

advertisement

Last year 3,000 people came out. This year is expected to attract a larger crowd.

At the event on Monday, the organizers will ask the candidates a special question that they do not want to be prepared for.

“What we’re going to do is ask a question that they have to answer,” said Brenda Murphy, President of SC NAACP. “This question will relate to the needs of African Americans. We don’t share that so they have to speak spontaneously. “

The candidates are trying to address African-American voters. However, Murphy says that King’s Day at the Dome is a great way for candidates to get their platform across to a wide range of voters.

“Not only African Americans, but other ethnic groups will be there,” said Murphy. “It is about unity and advocacy for the rights of all people.”

There will also be volunteers at the event who will register people for voting.

advertisement