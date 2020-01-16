advertisement

There was evidence that the children were locked up in the cages many times.

By Jon Haworth

ABC News – Five children were removed from their home after it was revealed that their mother and grandparents were said to have caged them indefinitely.

The Alabama authorities first heard of a possible child abuse situation at Smiths Station, a city of about 20,000 in eastern Lee County, Alabama, on January 13.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the investigators conducted a home social checkup and contacted four children ages 3, 4, 10, and 11. The investigators also discovered two wooden cages with reels and locks.

“The investigation found evidence that the children were caged several times,” the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement on social media.

A fifth child, 8 months old, was also found to live at home but was not present at the time of the police investigation.

As a result of the investigation, all five children were removed from the home and the mother and two grandparents of the children were arrested.

30-year-old Kylla Michelle Mann was charged with twice severe child abuse of a child under the age of 6 and with two inconsiderate threats. It is in a $ 122,000 bond.

Pamela Deloris Bond, 66, has been charged with two serious cases of child abuse in a child under the age of 6, as well as two inconsiderate threats and one-time manipulation of evidence. It is in a USD 123,000 bond.

James H. Bond, 69, was charged with twice severe child abuse of a child under 6 and two inconsiderate threats. It is in a $ 122,000 bond.

Anyone who has additional information or evidence is asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

