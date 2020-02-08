advertisement

Five British citizens, including a child, had tested positive for the new corona virus after staying in a ski chalet in France, health officials said on Saturday.

The five people lived in the same accommodation as a Brit who was in Singapore from January 20-23. This man was infected with the corona virus.

After arriving in France on January 24, the man was in the chalet in Contamines-Montjoie in eastern France, according to Agnes Buzyn, the French health minister.

“These positive cases and this British citizen’s contacts with others – a total of eleven Britons – were all in the same chalet and were hospitalized at night in four hospitals, the university hospitals of Lyon, Saint-Etienne and Grenoble. Buzyn said at a press conference. “You are not in a serious clinical condition.”

French Minister of Health Agnes Buzyn (L) is leaving a meeting on February 8, 2020 at the Hotel Matignon in Paris on the situation of the new corona virus. (Christophe Archambault / AFP via Getty Images)

The total number of people infected with the virus in France has now reached 11.

The other six are serious men, while the others, according to doctors, have shown signs of improvement in recent days.

The French government has been in contact with Singapore and the United Kingdom, and the Singaporean authorities are considering a business congress that took place in a hotel, the Grand Hyatt Hotel, from January 20-23.

94 foreigners, including Chinese nationals, attended the economic conference.

The Brit, now known to be the source of the recent French outbreak, traveled to the meeting in Singapore, according to health authorities, when the coronavirus alert was recently raised to SARS levels. Several other cases have been linked to the meeting, including a 41-year-old Malaysian and two South Koreans.

A person wearing a mask enters a residence in a quarantined holiday center in Carry-le-Rouet, southern France, which currently houses French citizens who were brought back from the virus-infected city of Wuhan on February 5, 2020. (Daniel Cole / AP photo)

On the advice of the Scientific Advisory Group for emergencies, the British chief physician advised on Thursday that anyone returning from Singapore, Japan, Thailand, South Korea, Malaysia, Taiwan, Hong Kong or Macau and the Chinese mainland should immediately stay inside and avoid contact with them People and contact the National Health Service if they have symptoms of cough, fever, or difficulty breathing.

People should do this even if the symptoms are mild, officials said.

“These areas were identified based on the volume of air travel from affected areas, understanding of other routes, and the number of cases reported. This list is under constant review, ”the UK government said in a statement.

There are three confirmed cases in the UK.

The infections in France came when two foreigners, a Japanese and an American, died of the new virus in Wuhan. The Japanese was in his mid-60s, the American in his 60s, the Japanese foreign ministry said.

The new virus started in Wuhan, a city of around 11 million people in China, and the vast majority of cases were in the country. An increasing number of cases have been confirmed outside of China, with patients tested positive in more than two dozen countries.

Reuters contributed to this report.

